Boris Johnson ‘plans to quit as Prime Minister next year’ over claims he’s unhappy with his ‘£150k salary’

Boris Johnson wants to quit as Prime Minister by next spring, a new report claims.

He supposedly wants out as soon as Brexit is finalised.

Boris, 56, allegedly is concerned over his £150,402 salary as Prime Minister.

He reportedly earned substantially more in his past careers as a columnist and speaker.

As a dad of at least six children, the reports states he is in quick need of a boosted income.

Why would Boris Johnson want to quit as PM?

According to a new report in The Mirror, Boris previously earned £23,000 a month as a columnist.

And he could command up to six figures for a single speech.

The same report states that he is even jealous of his predecessor – Theresa May.

The former PM has apparently earned a staggering £1 million on the speaking circuit since stepping down.

How many children does Boris have?

An MP told the paper that Boris also has the educational costs of his children to consider.

The MP said: “Boris has at least six children, some young enough to need financial help.

“And he had to pay ex-wife Marina Wheeler a shedload as part of their divorce deal.”

His newborn son Wilfred, is reportedly without a nanny due to financial constraints.

A source told The Times last month that Boris and his partner Carrie Symonds are worried about paying for a nanny and housekeeper.

An MP says Boris is ‘very, very badly served’

And Boris’ also allegedly had enough of living at Number 10.

The source claimed: “Boris, like other prime ministers, is very, very badly served.

“He doesn’t have a housekeeper – he has a single cleaner and they’re worried about being able to afford a nanny.

“He’s stuck in the flat and Downing Street is not a nice place to live.”

If Boris is to step down, there are already rumoured top contenders to take his place.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak is the bookies current favourite.

Other potentials are Cabinet Office chief Michael Gove, former Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and Defence Secretary Penny Mordaunt.

Indeed it has been far from smooth sailing since Boris took over as PM last year.



In addition to receiving vast criticism for his handling of Brexit negotiations, he’s also come under fire for confusing messaging regarding COVID-19.

And of course he suffered from coronavirus himself, and was in intensive care before recovering at Chequers.

*ED has contacted The Conservative Party for comment.

