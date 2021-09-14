The mum of Prime Minister Boris Johnson has died “suddenly” at the age of 79, it has been revealed.

The death of Charlotte Johnson Wahl was announced earlier today (September 14) with a notice in broadsheet newspaper The Times.

Boris Johnson is today mourning the loss of his beloved mum Charlotte (Credit: Splash News)

How did Boris Johnson’s mum die?

Charlotte Johnson Wahl died “suddenly and peacefully” at St Mary’s Hospital in London’s Paddington on Monday (September 13).

Her cause of death has not been revealed, but she was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease when she was just 40.

Charlotte was a painter and she didn’t let her diagnosis hold her back.

How many children did she have?

Charlotte had four children with ex-husband Stanley Johnson.

The family statement described her as a “painter” and “mother of Alexander [Boris], Rachel, Leo and Joseph”.

Read more: What to expect from Boris Johnson’s winter plan today

She was also grandmother to “Ludovic, Lara, Charlotte, Milo, Oliver, Cassia, Theodore, Rose, Lula, William, Ruby Noor, Stephanie and Wilfred”, it continued.

Charlotte married Stanley Johnson in 1963, with the couple divorcing in 1979.

She then married American professor Nicholas Wahl in 1988. He died in 1996 and she returned to London.

Charlotte’s work was celebrated with a sell-out exhibition in 2004 and painted Joanna Lumley and Jilly Cooper.

However, following her divorce from Stanley she did admit to being “very hard up”.

Charlotte Johnson Wahl with Rachel, Leo and Boris in 2015 (Credit: Lucy Young/Shutterstock)

Brits react to the news

Brits took to Twitter to send their condolences to Boris Johnson on the death of his mum.

One said: “Whatever side of the political spectrum you fall. There is nothing more painful than the loss of your mother.”

Read more: Boris Johnson refuses to rule out another winter lockdown

Another added: “Very sorry to hear Boris Johnson’s mother has just died. Have been there; and parents are simply irreplaceable. Thoughts very much with PM and his family.”

Boris himself previously revealed his mother taught him “the equal importance, the equal dignity, the equal worth of every human being”.

Stanley Johnson was Charlotte’s first husband (Credit: Splash News)

Will Boris Johnson still unveil his winter plan today?

According to Good Morning Britain‘s Ranvir Singh, who was broadcasting live from Downing Street today, Boris will still deliver his winter plan later today.

She said he was “preparing” to unveil the winter plan, but there hasn’t been an official announcement from Number 10.

However, health secretary Sajid Javid will first make an announcement in the House of Commons sometime after 12.30pm.

The Prime Minister is then expected to push aside his grief for his mother to deliver his speech to the nation at 4pm.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and send your condolences.