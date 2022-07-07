Boris Johnson pulling a range of silly faces
News

All the funniest Boris Johnson memes as Twitter reacts to PM’s resignation

As the man himself said: 'Them's the breaks!'

By Joshua Haigh

Boris Johnson memes have flooded Twitter today (July 7) following the news he has resigned as Prime Minister.

The PM’s downfall week began on Tuesday with the resignations of Sajid Javid and Rishi Sunak.

Senior cabinet ministers including the new chancellor, Nadhim Zahawi and the home secretary, Priti Patel, later personally urged him to resign.

Boris has said he wants to remain in place until a successor is in place – thought to be by the time of the Conservative Party conference in October.

However, Twitter users started the, ahem, party early today.

Boris Johnson seen leaving 10 Downing Street
Boris Johnson memes have flooded social media following the announcement (Credit: Splashnews)

The chaos sparked a wave of reactions throughout the country, starting with Lorraine being pulled off air.

And, as a result of the news, just as with the Matt Hancock debacle, many have taken to social media to poke fun at the mayhem.

Read more: Lorraine Kelly issues Boris Johnson a challenge following his snub

Following Boris’ resignation, Twitter was flooded with memes today (July 7).

Here are some of the best so far…

Boris Johnson memes: Twitter reacts

Some poked fun at the sheer amount of time it took Boris to finally hand in his notice.

And the way the PM’s cabinet turned against him quicker than you can say “Brexit means Brexit”.

Speaking of Brexit, Boris’ infamous slogan has come back to bite him in the butt. Hard.

Another amused Twitterer suggested a lovely retirement package for Boris in light of Priti Patel’s recent controversial deportation agreement.

While others were just happy Boris would finally have time for his numerous children.

Sadly, it’s been a Game of Thrones-esque struggle for the top over the last couple of days, and the country is stuck squarely in season 8.

As Boris made his speech, the UK public waved goodbye to the PM in the only way we know how…

As Boris did the walk of shame, others laughed at him leaving his position with all the grace of a reversing dump truck without any tyres on.

Regardless, time to whip out the wine, girls!

Wait, actually, don’t pop the champagne just yet.

It turns out Boris is leaving by the autumn… but he didn’t say which autumn.

And that speech? Boris, girl.

But don’t worry, his decision to leave hasn’t stopped MPs from kicking the PM when he’s down. Savage!

Meanwhile, our thoughts are with the Queen today.

Boris makes resignation statement

Meanwhile, Boris made a statement outside number 10 this afternoon (July 7).

His departure kicks off a competition to appoint a successor.

Boris Johnson seen leaving St Paul's
Boris Johnson stepped down today (Credit: Splashnews)

Read more: Netflix fans convinced cast of 365 Days are having sex for real

So far, bookies are throwing their weight behind the likes of Rishi Sunak, Sajid Javid and Jeremy Hunt.

Kwasi Kwarteng, the current business secretary, said Tories needed “a new leader as soon as practicable”.

“Someone who can rebuild trust, heal the country, and set out a new, sensible and consistent economic approach to help families,” he added.

And what’s next for Boris himself? Well, if he needs any careers advice, here’s seven jobs he could be pretty well suited to!

So have you got a favourite Boris Johnson meme? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Shirley Ballas smiling
Shirley Ballas to leave Strictly Come Dancing for family reasons?
Boris Johnson waving
7 jobs Boris Johnson could do as he resigns as Conservative leader
Morning Live host Kym Marsh speaks to the camera
Morning Live viewers support Kym Marsh as she’s in tears during segment
Eamonn smiling and a main picture of Ruth Langsford
This Morning announces huge Ruth Langsford news after Eamonn Holmes’ fresh accusations
Eamonn smiling and a main picture of Ruth Langsford
This Morning announces huge Ruth Langsford news after Eamonn Holmes’ fresh accusations
Paige Sandu, Paul O'GRady and Richard Madeley smiling
Strictly Come Dancing 2022 ‘could see Paul O’Grady do series alongside other famous faces’