Boris Johnson memes have flooded Twitter today (July 7) following the news he has resigned as Prime Minister.

The PM’s downfall week began on Tuesday with the resignations of Sajid Javid and Rishi Sunak.

Senior cabinet ministers including the new chancellor, Nadhim Zahawi and the home secretary, Priti Patel, later personally urged him to resign.

Boris has said he wants to remain in place until a successor is in place – thought to be by the time of the Conservative Party conference in October.

However, Twitter users started the, ahem, party early today.

Boris Johnson memes have flooded social media following the announcement (Credit: Splashnews)

The chaos sparked a wave of reactions throughout the country, starting with Lorraine being pulled off air.

And, as a result of the news, just as with the Matt Hancock debacle, many have taken to social media to poke fun at the mayhem.

Following Boris’ resignation, Twitter was flooded with memes today (July 7).

Here are some of the best so far…

Boris Johnson memes: Twitter reacts

Some poked fun at the sheer amount of time it took Boris to finally hand in his notice.

Boris with the keys of Number 10 pic.twitter.com/U2Ryzd0nU7 — KWAJO- Social Housing (@KwajoHousing) July 7, 2022

And the way the PM’s cabinet turned against him quicker than you can say “Brexit means Brexit”.

Speaking of Brexit, Boris’ infamous slogan has come back to bite him in the butt. Hard.

Hang on, Boris Johnson is planning to resign but then not actually go until after the summer? Think he’s forgetting that leave means leave. — Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) July 7, 2022

Another amused Twitterer suggested a lovely retirement package for Boris in light of Priti Patel’s recent controversial deportation agreement.

Dear @BorisJohnson, I hear Rwanda is a lovely place to spend your retirement. Ken — Ken Clarke (@MrKennethClarke) July 6, 2022

While others were just happy Boris would finally have time for his numerous children.

Boris is resigning to spend more time with his families. — Rhys James (@rhysjamesy) July 7, 2022

Sadly, it’s been a Game of Thrones-esque struggle for the top over the last couple of days, and the country is stuck squarely in season 8.

Everyone in the UK when it is announced that Boris is finally resigning:#BorisJohnson#itshappening#ByeBoris pic.twitter.com/OXJPyroLGZ — Novelty Bobble (@NoveltyBobble12) July 7, 2022

As Boris made his speech, the UK public waved goodbye to the PM in the only way we know how…

The whole of the UK waving goodbye to Boris Johnson pic.twitter.com/Jp41cpnNeu — Jay Cartwright (@J_CartwrightN0T) July 7, 2022

As Boris did the walk of shame, others laughed at him leaving his position with all the grace of a reversing dump truck without any tyres on.

Boris Johnson leaving number 10 with his dignity pic.twitter.com/P4pH79BV7U — James Felton (@JimMFelton) July 7, 2022

Boris leaving Downing Street pic.twitter.com/IdMil0WVmm — Sam (@sam_4317) July 7, 2022

Regardless, time to whip out the wine, girls!

Wait, actually, don’t pop the champagne just yet.

It turns out Boris is leaving by the autumn… but he didn’t say which autumn.

boris telling the country when he’s going to stop being prime minister pic.twitter.com/eFElKOZeRS — Josh Willacy (@joshywillacy) July 7, 2022

And that speech? Boris, girl.

boris johnson delivering his resignation pic.twitter.com/npCcnAtExY — Abby Tomlinson (@twcuddleston) July 7, 2022

But don’t worry, his decision to leave hasn’t stopped MPs from kicking the PM when he’s down. Savage!

MPs are still resigning after Boris already confirmed he was going lmao pic.twitter.com/O9Z4YTtGUK — Josh (@josh_hops) July 7, 2022

Meanwhile, our thoughts are with the Queen today.

Queen Elizabeth finding out that she has to welcome her 15th prime minster pic.twitter.com/DvHP5DimC5 — Saint Hoax (@SaintHoax) July 7, 2022

Boris makes resignation statement

Meanwhile, Boris made a statement outside number 10 this afternoon (July 7).

His departure kicks off a competition to appoint a successor.

Boris Johnson stepped down today (Credit: Splashnews)

So far, bookies are throwing their weight behind the likes of Rishi Sunak, Sajid Javid and Jeremy Hunt.

Kwasi Kwarteng, the current business secretary, said Tories needed “a new leader as soon as practicable”.

“Someone who can rebuild trust, heal the country, and set out a new, sensible and consistent economic approach to help families,” he added.

