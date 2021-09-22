Boris Johnson has managed to turn heads during a meeting with US president Joe Biden.

The 57-year-old world leader visited the White House for the first time as Prime Minister yesterday (September 21).

However, it was Boris‘ startling transformation that caught the attention of Brits at home.

Boris Johnson stunned Brits as he met with Joe Biden yesterday (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Boris Johnson meets Joe Biden at the White House

On Tuesday, the Prime Minister posted a photo of himself and Mr Biden as they gathered for a talk in Washington.

The pair discussed a number of topics during the 90-minute chat, including Northern Ireland, climate change and Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, the PM also brought up the subject of a post-Brexit free trade deal between the US and UK.

The photo was captioned: “The UK and US are staunch allies and the closest of partners.

“We will stand side-by-side to protect our people and defend our values around the world.”

But it didn’t take long for users to point out something drastically different about Boris’ appearance.

Brits couldn’t help but comment on Boris’ hair (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What was different about the Prime Minister?

One pointed out: “I see @BorisJohnson managed to brush his hair for @POTUS.”

A second added: “So @BorisJohnson has comb is hair for #POTUS but not for the British people?”

A third wrote: “Why does he comb his hair when meeting Biden but not the Queen? He cares more about his image in the US than in the UK.”

Wow Boris Johnson brushed his hair

A fourth questioned: “Why is Boris’ hair somehow combed down?”

In addition, a fifth joked: “Call the press, your hair isn’t wild!!”

Another tweeted: “Wow @BorisJohnson brushed his hair… he must like you @JoeBiden.”

So @BorisJohnson has comb is hair for #POTUS but not for the British People? — Al Powell (@TheAlPowell) September 22, 2021

The meeting comes weeks after Boris lost his elderly mum, Charlotte Johnson Wahl.

The death of Charlotte Johnson Wahl was announced on September 14, with a notice in broadsheet newspaper The Times.

While her cause of death was not revealed, Charlotte was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease when she was just 40.

The announcement confirmed that she died “suddenly and peacefully” at St Mary’s Hospital in London’s Paddington

Charlotte shared four children with ex-husband Stanley Johnson.

The former couple married in 1963, and later divorced in 1979.

