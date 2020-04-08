Coronavirus: Prime Minister Boris Johnson "improving" and "sitting up in bed" as he remains in intensive care

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is "improving" and has been "sitting up in bed" as he remains in intensive care, the government has revealed.

Speaking during this afternoon's (Wednesday, April 8) daily coronavirus press conference, Chancellor Rishi Sunak said the PM was "engaging positively" with doctors after his second night in an ICU.

Boris Johnson is "improving" as he prepares for his third night in intensive care (Credit: SplashNews.com)

He told reporters: "People, I'm sure, will want an update on the Prime Minister's health. He is receiving excellent care from the NHS team at St Thomas'.

PM's condition is 'improving'

"The latest from the hospital is that the Prime Minister remains in intensive care, where his condition is improving.

"I can also tell you that he has been sitting up in bed and engaging positively with the clinical team.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak gave an update on Boris Johnson's condition this afternoon (Credit: Sky News)

"The Prime Minister is not only my colleague and my boss, but also my friend. And my thoughts are with him and his family."

It follows reports earlier today that the PM's fever had eased off, leading to hopes he is over the worst of his battle with COVID-19.

The PM was hailed a "fighter" as he spent his second night in the ICU at London's St Thomas' Hospital.

The Times reported that Boris' high temperature had fallen in what could be a sign he is on track to beat the deadly flu-like bug.

Pippa Crerar, political editor of the Mirror, wrote on Twitter: "New fact: Boris Johnson's persistently high temperature has fallen. Good news."

Reports Boris' fever has gone down

She also retweeted a snap of The Times' front page, which revealed the PM was "in good spirits", according to an update from the hospital on Tuesday evening. It likewise claimed his "persistently high temperature has also fallen".

As a result of the PM's hospitalisation, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is standing in while he recovers.

People appear divided over Dominic Raabs suitability as a stand-in for the PM (Credit: SplashNews.com)

His appointment has sparked debates over his suitability as a replacement for the striken PM.

On This Morning today, Loose Women's Janet Street-Porter caused a stir among the viewership by suggesting Labour's Kier Starmer should be the stand-in.

