Boris Johnson family tree - the Prime Minister has six children to three different mothers

Boris Johnson often avoids discussing his children in public.

In fact, when repeatedly asked about his kids during an interview with Nick Ferrari on LBC, the Prime Minsiter refused to answer any questions.

He hit back: "I don't think this is what the nation wants to hear! The nation wants to hear how we are going to deliver Brexit!"

But with fears growing over the Prime Minister's health following his admission into intensive care as he continues to battle coronavirus, people have been concerned for his family.

So who are Boris' children?

Lara

Boris's first wife Marina Wheeler fell pregnant with Lara before they were married in 1993.

The Prime Minister forked out £33,000 a year to send her to the prestigious Bedales school.

She then followed in the footsteps of Prince William and Kate Middleton by attending St Andrews University, where she studied Latin.

Lara, 26, now works as an arts and fashion journalist in London.

She is five years younger than Boris' fiancee Carrie.

Milo

Born in Milo in 1995, Milo is Boris' eldest son with Marina.

He attended the private Westminster School, which set his parents back £27,000 a year.

Milo then went on to study at London's School of Oriental and African Studies.

The 25-year-old is now fluent in Arabic, Russian and French.

Cassia is Boris Johnson's youngest daughter with first wife Marina Wheeler (Credit: Facebook)

Cassia

Born in 1997, Cassia is Boris' youngest daughter with first wife Marina.

Her education cost her mum and dad £18,000 a year when she was sent to Highgate School.

During her school years, she edited the student magazine Cholmeleian.

Cassia is now a writer, just like her big sister Lara.

Boris Johnson's son Theordore attended Cambridge (Credit: Shutterstock)

Theodore

Theodore is the spitting image of his famous father.

Born in 1999, he is the Prime Minister's youngest son with his first wife Marina.

He too was privately educated before going on to study at Cambridge University.

Stephanie Macintyre

Boris initially tried to deny that he is the father of Stephanie.

In fact, he wasn't even named on her birth certificate.

However, after a lengthy court battle, it was confirmed that the Prime Minister was her real dad.

Stephanie's mother Helen Macintyre fell pregnant while having an affair with Boris in 2009.

According to reports, she does not have a relationship with the Prime Minister or her half-siblings.

Carrie Symonds and Boris Johnson are expecting their first child together (Credit: Shutterstock )

One on the way....

Boris is expecting his fifth child with fiancee Carrie Symonds.

In a press release issued by Downing Street, it was revealed that the baby is due early summer.

Currently, it it not yet known whether they are expecting a girl or a boy.

