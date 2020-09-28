London could be put on a “total social lockdown” if the coronavirus R rate doesn’t fall, it’s been claimed.

It’s been reported that Prime Minister Boris Johnson is considering the move that’ll lock down the capital’s bars and restaurants for at least two weeks.

Households would also be banned from socialising together in an indoor location as part of the plans.

If approved, the London lockdown would affect around 10 million people living in the capital.

Why didn’t Boris announce the lockdown last week?

It’s thought the country “wasn’t ready” to hear the plans last week, when the PM made his national address.

As a result, Boris rejected the plans presented to him by ministers.

Now, however, it’s thought he’s reconsidering.

And parts of the north could also face the same treatment, it’s been claimed.

Should a social lockdown happen, schools, shops and offices where people can’t work from home would remain open.

The nation and the party wasn’t ready for us to go any further last week.

At the moment, areas on local lockdown are banned from mixing with other households.

Restaurants and bars, however, remain open.

But it’s thought this won’t be the case if London has to endure another lockdown.

At the moment, pubs and restaurants across England – including those in the capital – must close their doors at 10pm.

‘Tougher measures’ proposed

A government source told The Times: “The nation and the party wasn’t ready for us to go any further last week. There wasn’t a wide enough understanding of how substantial the second wave could be.”

They added: “Unlike the first lockdown, nobody has seen pictures of body bags in Spain or France on the TV yet, which had a very powerful effect. You have to take people with you.”

Revealing what it could mean to people living in the potentially affected areas, the source said to expect “tougher measures”.

“Tougher measures on social interaction will have to come though. They’re inevitable in some parts if you look at the numbers,” they added.

Police have been tasked with moving on those who congregate outside pubs after 10pm (Credit: Splash News)

What do other politicians think?

Leading the charge for the new restrictions is Michael Gove, according to reports.

Rishi Sunak, however, is leading the opposition in the cabinet as he pushes to keep as much of the economy open as possible.

