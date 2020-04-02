Boris Johnson sparks health concerns after looking 'so unwell' during Clap for our Carers

Brits expressed their concern for Boris Johnson after tonight's Clap for our Carers (April 2).

The Prime Minister has been in self-isolation since confirming that he has coronavirus.

When he stepped out of Downing Street to join in with the weekly round of applause for NHS workers this evening, many commented that he did not look well.

Brits expressed their concerns for Boris Johnson (Credit: Sky News)

One wrote: "Bless you,Boris! Standing at the door #clapforNHS you look so unwell!

"Get well soon Hugging face @MattHancock did you proud today! Let’s get the #nhsstafftested #COVIDー19."

Another then added: "Boris really doesnkt look well!"

Moments later, a third wrote: "Boris

looks

poorly and he is still in control of everything."

Shortly after, a fourth wrote: "Oh @BorisJohnson you look so poorly! Rest up, get well, we need you strong!"

Despite appearing unwell, Boris took to Twitter after Clap for our Carers to further praise NHS workers.

The prime minister is still experiencing COVID-19 symptoms (Credit: Sky News)

He wrote: "Thank you to the NHS and all of our critical workers for all you are doing to fight #coronavirus.

"You really are an inspiration.

Boris was expected to come out of isolation this week alongside Health Secretary Matt Hancock,

However, a Downing Street spokesperson confirmed earlier today that the Prime Minister is still battling COVID-19.

"We're following the guidelines from Public Health England and from the chief medical officer, which states that you need to self isolate for a period of seven days, so no change in that," they said.

Boris confirmed he had coronavirus last week (Credit: Splash News)

The spokesperson also stressed that Boris' symptoms are mild.

Boris is still not hosting Downing Street's daily press conferences.

Instead, other cabinet ministers such as Michael Gove and Alok Sharma have been filling in as he continues his recovery.

This afternoon, it was confirmed that a fourth 569 Brits tragically lost their lives to coronavirus over the last 24 hours.

Watch as thousands of people across the UK clap from their homes to say a nationwide thank you to the country's key workers battling the spread of #coronavirus.#ClapForOurCarers #ClapForNHS



— Sky News (@SkyNews) April 2, 2020

It is the biggest day-on-day rise since the pandemic started.

The COVID-19 death told in the UK is now 2,921.

According to the latest figures, there are now 33,718 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK.

This includes two teenagers, a 13-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man.

