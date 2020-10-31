Boris Johnson has announced a second full national lockdown in a televised address to the nation.

The Prime Minister made his statement on TV earlier tonight (October 31).

Boris confirmed what we had all been expecting.

As a result of the virus, he has ordered people living in England to enter into a full national lockdown from Thursday (November 5).

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced a second full national lockdown (Credit: YouTube)

What does Boris Johnson mean by full lockdown?

The Prime Minister has ordered all non-essential shops to close.

Bars and restaurants will also shut on Thursday.

Households will not be allowed to mix indoors or outdoors.

However, schools and universities will remain open, as will places that sell essential items, like supermarkets and pharmacies.

The new four-week lockdown comes four months after the end of the first UK-wide shutdown.

Addressing the nation, Boris apologised for interrupting Brits’ Saturday nights.

After advisors guided viewers through the new data, Boris broke the news.

He said: “Our hope was by strong local action we could get the rates of infection down.

“We’ve got to be humble in the face of nature. In this country, alas, the virus is spreading even faster than the reasonable worst-case scenario.

“Now is the time to take action because there is no alternative.

“From Thursday until the start of December, you must stay at home. You may only leave home for specific reasons.

“For education, for work – if you cannot work from home – for exercise and recreation outside with one other person from another household.

“For medical reasons, to shop for food and essentials and to provide care for vulnerable people.

“I’m afraid non-essential shops, leisure and entertainment venues will all be closed. Essential shops will remain open so there’s no need to stock up.

Will pubs be closing?

“Pubs, bars, restaurants must close except for takeaway and delivery services.

“Single adult households can still form exclusive support bubbles and children can still move between households if parents are separated.”

He also said he will not be asking vulnerable people to shield again in the same way.

Instead he is asking them to minimise their contact with others.

He also said he was planning to extend the furlough scheme until December.

After December 2, the country would go back into the tiered system.

Piers Morgan was one of the many to comment on the news.

He said: “If the situation is so serious that it warrants this action, why are we waiting so long to implement it?”

Boris Johnson had a huge decision to make (Credit: Splash News)

Why are we being put into lockdown again?

The news was confirmed after reports earlier today that a second full lockdown was on its way.

Government advisors SAGE have warned the PM that a month-long shutdown is the only way to protect the NHS from being overwhelmed this winter.

The lockdown – which will run till December 2 – could also save Christmas, hopefully allowing families to meet up during the festive season.

