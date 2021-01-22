Boris Johnson will make an announcement from Downing Street later today (January 22).

The PM will chair the daily coronavirus briefing at 5pm.

He’s expected to give an update on the vaccine rollout – and some are saying he could also deliver some pretty grim news about lockdown.

Boris Johnson will address the nation tonight (Credit: ITV)

What will Boris Johnson say in his announcement today?

Boris is set to warn Brits that it is too early to relax the lockdown restrictions.

He will also make an urgent plea to Brits to stick to the government’s rules.

It comes as a further 1,290 further deaths were reported yesterday.

A further 37,892 cases of coronavirus were also confirmed in the UK, bringing the total number to 3,543,646.

England is currently in its third national lockdown, with Northern Ireland extending lockdown till early March yesterday.

The restrictions in Wales are being reviewed next week, while Scotland’s lockdown has been extended till mid-February.

Boris will make an urgent plea for Brits to stick to the rules (Credit: Pexels)

When will lockdown end?

Currently, England’s lockdown will be reviewed in mid-February.

However, there are fears that it could last until the summer.

Ministers have refused to say if schools will open before Easter.

And reports previously suggested that Boris was considering Good Friday as the earliest date at which he’d consider easing lockdown.

However, it appears we could be stuck inside for a lot longer than that.

Earlier today, Environment Secretary George Eustice claimed life can return “closer to normal” in “late spring, early summer”.

We aren’t yet seeing the sharp fall in infections that we had last April and May and we need to keep going.

The comments did little to fuel the rumours that the PM could be about to extend lockdown.

‘Still a way to go’

A Downing Street source revealed the Prime Minister will tonight tell Brits there is “still a way to go” when it comes to getting a hold on the virus.

Speaking to Playbook, they revealed: “This has been a very bleak week and we need everybody to keep sticking to the rules and helping to protect hospitals, which are under the most tremendous pressure

“We aren’t yet seeing the sharp fall in infections that we had last April and May and we need to keep going.”

What time is the Boris Johnson announcement today?

Boris will address the nation at 5pm.

You’ll be able to watch it on BBC News, Sky News and all the usual news outlets.

