Boris Johnson has made an announcement today (April 5) regarding the reopening of the economy.

Speaking from his swanky new briefing centre, Boris was joined by Professor Chris Whitty and Sir Patrick Vallance.

He spoke about the reopening of shops and gyms and, of course, pubs.

Boris Johnson made an announcement from Downing Street today (Credit: Sky News)

What did Boris Johnson say in his announcement today?

The PM said that he’s set out a roadmap and he’s “sticking to it”.

As such, on Monday April 12, shops, gyms and outdoor hospitality can reopen.

He said: “I can today confirm that from Monday we will move to step two of our roadmap – reopening shops, gyms, zoos, campsites and beer gardens and outdoor hospitality of all kinds.”

Boris added: “On Monday the 12th I will be going to the pub myself and cautiously but irreversibly raising a pint of beer to my lips.”

Changes to care home rules

There’s also good news for those with relatives in a care home.

“We’re also increasing the number of visitors to care homes from one to two to allow residents to see more of their loved ones,” he said.

Boris backed up his statement by saying: “We think these changes are fully justified by the data.”

He added: “We’ve set out our roadmap and we’re sticking at it and we see nothing in the present data that makes us think we’ll have to deviate from that roadmap.”

Outdoor hospitality can reopen from Monday (Credit: Pexels)

Boris Johnson announcement today: The reopening comes with a warning

However, he did issue a warning to those watching the briefing.

“But, and you know I’m going to say this, we can’t be complacent,” he said.

“We can see the waves of sickness afflicting other countries and we’ve seen how this story goes.

“We still don’t know how strong the vaccine shield will be when cases begin to rise, and I’m afraid they will rise, so please get your vaccine when it comes and please use the free NHS tests when they come,” he said.

Boris then reiterated the fact that one in three people with coronavirus are asymptomatic.

Will Brits be asked to carry COVID passports?

The PM also spoke about the “potential role of COVID status certification”.

He was asked if people would have to take a COVID passport to the pub.

“The most important thing to say is that there is absolutely no question of people being asked to produce certification when they go to the shops or the pub garden or to the hairdressers on Monday.

“And indeed we’re not planning that for step three either on May 17. We’re hoping to go for the opening up of indoor hospitality and so on.

“But what is certainly true is the idea of vaccination status being useful for international travel is something that all countries are looking at and we need to think about that.”

