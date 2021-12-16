Boris Johnson and wife Carrie have announced their baby name for their newborn daughter.

The Prime Minister and Carrie revealed they had welcomed their second child together on December 9.

Now, the couple have confirmed the little girl’s name – Romy Iris Charlotte Johnson.

Mr Johnson and Carrie have announced their daughter’s name (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Boris Johnson and Carrie’s baby name

Carrie said on social media: “Romy after my aunt, Rosemary Iris from the Greek, meaning rainbow.

Read more: Boris Johnson welcomes second child with wife Carrie Symonds as they announce gender

“Charlotte after Boris’ late mum whom we miss so much.”

Meanwhile, last week, Mr Johnson and his wife announced the arrival of their daughter.

Carrie and Boris have named their daughter Romy Iris Charlotte Johnson (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The couple are already parents to son Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson, who was born in April of last year.

A statement read: “Prime Minister Boris Johnson and wife Carrie have announced the birth of a healthy baby girl at a London hospital earlier today.

“Both mother and daughter are doing very well.

“The couple would like to thank the brilliant NHS maternity team for all their care and support.”

Carrie announced her pregnancy in the summer (Credit: SplashNews.com)

In July of this year, Mr Johnson and Carrie announced they were expecting their second child.

In a post on Instagram, Carrie revealed she had suffered a miscarriage at the beginning of the year.

She said: “At the beginning of the year, I had a miscarriage which left me heartbroken.

“I feel incredibly blessed to be pregnant again but I’ve also felt like a bag of nerves.”

Carrie added: “Fertility issues can be really hard for many people, particularly when on platforms like Instagram it can look like everything is only.

Read more: Boris Johnson warns COVID restrictions ‘could be put in place swiftly’

“I found it a real comfort to hear from people who had also experienced loss so I hope that in some very small way sharing this might help others too.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.