Sunday 5th April 2020
Boris Johnson admitted to hospital amidst ongoing coronavirus battle

Prime Minister has been self isolating for over a week

By Karen Hyland
Updated:

Boris Johnson has been admitted to hospital as he continues to suffer with coronavirus symptoms some 10 days after his diagnosis.

A Downing Street spokesperson tonight said: "On the advice of his doctor, the Prime Minister has tonight been admitted to hospital for tests.

"This is a precautionary step, as the Prime Minister continues to have persistent symptoms of coronavirus ten days after testing positive for the virus.

"The Prime Minister thanks NHS staff for all of their incredible hard work and urges the public to continue to follow the Government’s advice to stay at home, protect the NHS and save lives.”

The Prime Minister continues to have persistent symptoms of coronavirus ten days after testing positive for the virus.

It is understood Boris will continue with his PM duties, but there is yet to be confirmation.

Yesterday (Saturday, April 4) Boris's pregnant fiancée Carrie Symonds revealed she has been suffering coronavirus symptoms.

She posted on Twitter: "I’ve spent the past week in bed with the main symptoms of coronavirus.

"I haven’t needed to be tested and, after seven days of rest, I feel stronger and I’m on the mend.

"Being pregnant with COVID-19 is obviously worrying."

Boris admitted on Twitter on Friday afternoon (April 3), that he was still struggling with one symptom of the killer virus.

How is Boris Johnson doing?

He said in the social media video clip: "Hi folks, quick update from me on the campaign against coronavirus.

"First of all, in my own case, although I'm feeling better and I've done my seven days of isolation, alas I still have one of the symptoms.

"A minor symptom, I still have a temperature.

Read more: Coronavirus: Health Secretary Matt Hancock pledges to test 100,000 daily in UK by end of April

"And so, in accordance with government advice I must continue my self-isolation until that symptom itself goes.

"But we're working, clearly, the whole time on our programme to defeat the virus."

Despite sounding upbeat and saying he felt an improvement, his followers thought he still looked rough.

One said: "@BorisJohnson you still look poorly, Boris, but better than you did the other day, get some rest if you can, and thank you for all you are doing. Hoping each coming day sees you feeling better."

Urged to get some rest

Another replied: "Johnson is looking more ill with each video."

A third urged him: "Please, please, please get some rest."

You are looking quite poorly.

Someone else said: "Get well soon, Boris. You still don't look well, try and take it easy. Need you back fighting fit."

A fifth tweeted back: "Hi Boris, you are looking quite poorly, hope you're ok and feeling much better soon."

Read more: Holly Willoughby slams Boris Johnson for not 'delivering on promises' amid coronavirus crisis

Elsewhere in his latest video update, the Prime Minister repeated calls for Brits to adhere to social distancing measures this weekend as the weather improves.

It follows similar messages from a GP on This Morning and Good Morning Britain's weather expert Laura Tobin.

