Boris Johnson accused of 'breaking lockdown rules' and taking baby Wilfred to meet his grandparents

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been accused of breaking a key lockdown rule.

The politician became a dad for what's thought to be the sixth time back in April.

His fiancée Carrie Symonds welcomed son Wilfred just a month after lockdown began.

Boris Johnson welcomed a baby with Carrie Symonds in April (Credit: Splash News)

The couple revealed the baby's middle names – Lawrie Nicholas – are in tribute to their grandfathers.

At the time of Wilfred's birth, however, Brits were pretty much confined to their homes.

And grandparents across the country suffered as they were told to isolate at home and go without seeing their beloved grandchildren in the flesh.

That changed earlier this month, however, when those living alone were able to form support bubbles with one other household.

As a result, that finally meant any single grandparents could be reunited with their grandchildren.

But the emphasis is on the word single – and has baby Wilfred met any of his?

Did Boris break the rules?

Well, one Brit seems to think he has and has accused Boris of "breaking the rules".

During yesterday's Downing Street press conference (June 16), a journalist asked how Wilfred was doing.

As for your other question about Wilfred, well, you know I never normally comment about these sorts of things.

He said: "Can I ask on a personal note, how Wilfred is getting on. Is he keeping you awake at night, has he seen his grandparents yet?"

Boris laughed at the question and first replied to the journalist's more serious coronavirus question.

Boris laughed when questioned about his son's movements (Credit: ITV)

He then commented: "As for your other question about Wilfred, well, you know I never normally comment about these sorts of things."

Boris neither confirmed nor denied that Wilfred had met his grandparents.

Instead, he revealed: "But all fine so far, all doing well."

Giving Brits the brush off

The brush off led some to comment that the PM had "passed off" the part of the question that asked if the tot had met his grandparents.

Has baby Wilfred met his grandfather Stanley? (Credit: Splash News)

One tweeted: "I see Worzel passed off the question has your new arrival met his grandparents?"

He then alleged: "That means yes he has and broke the rules."

The PM's father, Stanley, is married, so that counts him out of forming any support bubble with his son.

He appeared on I'm A Celebrity back in 2017.

Boris's mother, Charlotte, an artist, is thought to be single, although her living arrangements are not known.

Carrie's father, Matthew, is said to be married with three children, but it's not know if her mother, Josephine, has a partner.

The pair aren't together and Carrie is reported to be a result of an affair between the two.

