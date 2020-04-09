Which Boots stores are closing? Find out what's happening to your local branch

Boots has confirmed plans to close 60 of its branches.

Although the move is temporary in response to the coronavirus pandemic, shoppers have been left wondering which Boots stores are closing.

Is your local Boots closing?

Here's a complete list of all the stores impacted by the decision.

Which Boots stores are closing?

Stores in train stations, city centres and airports, where there has been a dramatic decrease in footfall, are set to be affected.

Many in London will close from April 10 while the other will close from April 15.

Boots stores closing from April 10:

Canary Whf Cbt Sq (London)

Canary Whf Jubile (London)

Cannon Street (London)

Covent Garden Long Acre (London)

Farringdon Road (London)

Fenchurch Street (London)

High Holborn (London)

Houndsditch (London)

Liverpool St Stn (London)

Monument (London)

Moorgate Hghst (London)

New Bridge St (London)

One New Change SC (London)

100 Oxford Street (London)

193 Oxford St (London)

508-520 Oxford St (London)

Paternoster Sq (London)

Piccadilly (London)

302 Regent St (London)

Strand temp store (London)

Stratford City (London)

16 Tottenhm Ct Rd (London)

211Tottenhm Ct Rd (London)

Victoria Crdnl Pl (London)

White City SC Ariel (London)

Boots stores closing from April 15:

Aberdeen Airport Airs Dp

Ballymena Fairhill Sc

Belfast Great Nrthn Mall

Birm Airport BS

Birm New Street Stn

Bristol Cribbs Causeway

Caerphilly Castle Court

Dartford Bluewater Park

Edinburgh 101Princes St

Edinburgh Waverly St Stn

Gateshead Metro Centre

Gatwick South AS lower

Glasgow Airport AS

Heathrow T2 BS arrivals, T3 AS, T3 BS depart, T4 AS, T4 BS arrivals

Leeds Bradford AS

Leeds Trinity

Liverpool Lime St Stn

London Bridge Station

Charing Cross Stn (London)

Kings Cross Stn x2 (London)

Marylebone Stn (London)

Victoria Place (London)

Liverpool Clayton Sq Sc

Manchester Trafford Ctr

Newcastle Airport AS

Newcastle Central Stn

Newry Buttercrane Sc

Newry The Quays Sc

Reading Station Ovr Brdg

Stockport Peel Sc

What will happen to my local Boots pharmacy?

Boots pharmacists will be redeployed to other local branches.

So if your local Boots is on the list, check in with other nearby stores to see if you an collect your prescriptions there.

"We are committed to being there for the people that need us and we will not leave a community without a pharmacy," a Boots spokesperson said.

"We would like to thank our colleagues for their work and our customers for their support and generosity.”

Find your nearest Boots stores at Boots.com.

