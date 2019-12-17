Bookies slash odds for a white Christmas as 'Britain becomes colder than Russia'

The UK could experience wintry conditions colder than those in Russia over the next few days - with weather experts predicting temperatures could drop as low as -9C.

Frost and freezing fog has been forecast by the Met Office in the days running up to Christmas, and it seems sub-freezing temperatures could indicate there will be snowfall on the 25th.

Severe weather warnings have been issued in the north east of Scotland, as well as for the Midlands, Yorkshire and the north west of England.

The Met Office advises that icy patches are expected to develop overnight in those areas as conditions drop "widely below zero".

Heading out this afternoon? 🚲🚎 There will be some #rain in southeast England ☔️ with scattered #showers and #sunny spells elsewhere 🌦️ pic.twitter.com/HwYk0SwwfM — Met Office (@metoffice) December 17, 2019

Other forecasts indicate 200mph high-altitude Atlantic jet stream winds will fire gales and miserable conditions across the country this weekend, the final one ahead of Christmas Day.

And while rainy spells in England are expected to clear this afternoon, most areas should also see some sunshine tomorrow even though it may stay wet in the west.

We have been forced to cut the odds on this month ending as the coldest December on record in the UK.

More unsettled conditions will occur on Thursday and Friday as low pressure moves in.

And with the suggestion it could be the first widespread white Christmas in the UK since 2010, punters don't have long to place good value wagers on the festive weather.

⚠️ Yellow Weather Warning issued ⚠️ Ice across eastern parts of Scotland Tuesday 0900 – 1200 Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs Stay #WeatherAware pic.twitter.com/Trb0JEQQlV — Met Office (@metoffice) December 17, 2019

A spokesperson for bookies Coral is reported to have told Mirror Online: "It is going to be a chilly start to the week and as a result of dropping temperatures, we have been forced to cut the odds on this month ending as the coldest December on record in the UK.

"We are being knocked at the moment on this year being a White Christmas, particularly in Scotland, with Edinburgh and Glasgow being the most popular cities punters are backing to see the white stuff."

The oddsmaker has priced Glasgow at 4/1 to see snow fall on December 25, with Birmingham rated at 7/1 and London receiving slightly longer odds of 10/1.

It's rather foggy this morning, especially across parts of northern England and the West Midlands. Here are some tips for driving in reduced visibility @TheRAC_UK @HighwaysEngland pic.twitter.com/VEXlrvCQ1o — Met Office (@metoffice) December 17, 2019

