Tanya Roberts, a former Bond girl, showed no signs of ill health in her final Instagram post and fans were puzzled.

The James Bond, Charlie’s Angels and That ’70s Show star sadly died on Sunday (January 3) aged 65.

Tanya died unexpectedly (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Tanya Roberts die of?

Reports claim that Tanya collapsed while walking her dogs on Christmas Eve.

She sadly died only a week later after being admitted to an LA hospital.

While no cause of death has been released, it’s believed it was not COVID related.

Read more: Celebrity deaths 2020: All the stars we’ve sadly lost this year

Her agent, Mike Pingel, told The Hollywood Reporter: “I’m devastated. She was brilliant and beautiful and I feel like a light has been taken away.

“To say she was an angel would be at the top of the list.

“She was the sweetest person you’d ever meet and had a huge heart. She loved her fans, and I don’t think she realised how much she meant to them.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanya Roberts (@realtanyaroberts)

What did Tanya say in her last Instagram post?

Tanya’s final Instagram post gave no hint at any illness.

Showing a photo with her in a shower with James Bond himself, Roger Moore, she urged fans to be positive.

“Happy New Year!” she began.

“Lets wash off 2020 and start fresh! #staysafe #wearamask.”

How did fans react?

Fans soon left emotional tributes beneath Tanya’s final post.

One said: “So young. So sad. R.I.P. Tanya.”

Rest In Peace, Tanya. You were amazing. This world is gonna miss you.

Another wrote: “Rest In Peace, Tanya. You were amazing. This world is gonna miss you.”

Finally, an amazed and saddened follower said: “Her final posts here were so upbeat. Rest well, Tanya.”

Tanya starred in Bond film, A View To A Kill (Credit: YouTube)

What was Tanya famous for?

New York-born Tanya enjoyed a career in modelling before she landed a plum role in the fifth series of hit crime drama Charlie’s Angels in 1980.

Following on from her big break, she starred in feature films Sheena: Queen of the Jungle and The Beastmaster.

However, Tanya once again landed a high-profile role in the 1985 Bond film, A View To A Kill.

She revived her career in the 1990s when she starred in sitcom That ’70s Show.

Tanya was married twice (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Was Tanya married and did she have any children?

Tanya married screenwriter Barry Roberts in 1974.

They had no children together, and tragically Barry became terminally ill after more than 25 years of being together.

Read more: Mark Eden death: Coronation Street actor, who played Alan Bradley, didn’t think he’d live past 45

She gave up her acting career to care for him, and he passed away in 2006.

Tanya then married Lance O’Brien, but details of their relationship and marriage have been kept private.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.