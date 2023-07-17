Bobby Davro admits feeling ‘guilt’ and ‘anger’ as he details grief in TV appearance after losing his fiancée Vicky

Bobby Davro has admitted to feeling ‘guilt’ and ‘anger’ in his grief after losing his fiancée Vicky Wright.

The actor, 64, lost his fiancée Vicky back in May to pancreatic cancer. She was 63 years old.

Appearing on Lorraine today (July 17), Bobby opened up about his grief since Vicky’s passing.

The 64 year old told Lorraine Kelly: “To see somebody suffer from that dreadful disease, it really took it out of me.

“You go through so many different feelings, it’s relief because they’re no longer suffering and then you have that sadness and then you have that anger, then guilt and then sadness – it’s just learning to live with it.”

He added: “You take each day as it comes and positivity!”

I will miss you so very much and I will love you forever. RIP my beautiful Schluffe. No more pain darling. No more pain ❤️ x pic.twitter.com/SL6xmDKBwP — Bobby Davro (@BobbyDavro1) May 11, 2023

Bobby also opened up about how proud he was of how Vicky handed her diagnosis.

He said: “She had hope, she was strong – my girl, she really went for it and she had hope but sadly when it didn’t work that hope dissolved.

“Then you had the psychological effect and the anxiety and it was really tough. I was very proud of the way she fought it.”

After Vicky’s death, Bobby took to Twitter to pay a tribute.

At the time, he wrote: “It’s been just over a week since my beautiful @vickywright5459 left this world and its only now I feel strong enough to share my feelings.

“I want to thank everyone for their support and expressions of love and kindness you have shown me and Vicky’s family and loved ones…

“To think we will never hear her voice to hear laughter look into her beautiful eyes see her smile to hold her and to kiss her is devastating and so incredibly painful.”

Bobby added: “She will be in my thoughts and in my heart forever. She was my Schluffe and I loved her and always will.”

