Bobby Davro’s fiancée Vicky Wright dies aged 63 from cancer as her ‘devastated’ family pay tribute

Vicky Wright, the fiancée of Bobby Davro, has sadly died following news of her cancer diagnosis.

Just a few days ago, actor and comedian Bobby spoke about the “agony” of watching his fiancée battle pancreatic cancer. The 64-year-old former EastEnders star confirmed his long-term partner Vicky, 63, had been diagnosed with the “horrific” illness in an interview. However, Vicky’s family have now revealed she has tragically passed away.

Sharing the devastating news on Vicky’s Twitter page on Wednesday, her daughter wrote: “Hello everyone… Some incredibly devastating news to share… My wonderful mum Vicky has sadly passed away this morning. I wanted to use this platform to let you all know, as I know how much she valued all your love and support in so many ways.”

Many followers paid tribute and offered their condolences to Vicky’s family. Denise Welch said: “So very sorry.”

Les Dennis wrote: “So very sad to hear this. Vicky was a lovely woman and a talented performer. Thoughts with you and family and friends.”

Cheryl Baker tweeted: “I loved your mum. This is the saddest news.”

It comes just days after Bobby opened up about his partner’s diagnosis in an interview. He told the Daily Star: “To see someone as beautiful as her with this ­illness is horrific. It’s so sad. It’s extremely, ­extremely, ­extremely painful…

“My best advice for someone in a similar position is that laughter is the best medicine. I always remember this quote, ‘Don’t let the world change your smile – get your smile to change the world.'”

Bobby also noted how he had thrown himself into his work as a “distraction” from what the couple were going through. Vicky, whose dad died from the same form of cancer, was diagnosed last year. Bobby added in his interview: “Vicky’s illness is a tragedy, and it’s been a personal and family tragedy until now. But now I hope talking about it can help other people.”

Bobby and Vicky got engaged last year

The soap star popped the question to partner Vicky last December, and Vicky said at the time: “I’m on cloud nine,” as The Sun reported. Following the proposal, it was reported that the happy couple celebrated their news with loved ones at The Kings Arms in Surrey. Apparently, the two received messages from showbiz pals including Sir Cliff Richard, and Lee Mead.

