Bobby Davro reveals fiancée’s heartbreaking cancer diagnosis: ‘This is just really painful’

In the latest Bobby Davro news, the much-loved actor has spoken out about the “agony” of watching his fiancée battle pancreatic cancer.

The 64-year-old former EastEnders star confirmed his long-term partner Vicky Wright, 63 has been diagnosed with the “horrific” illness in a new interview. Bobby, who has been with Vicky for 12 years, admitted he is trying to “smile through the absolute agony” of the diagnosis – but noted how things haven’t been easy.

The TV star has opened up about his fiancée’s cancer (Credit: Shutterstock)

He told the Daily Star: “To see someone as beautiful as her with this ­illness is horrific. It’s so sad. It’s extremely, ­extremely, ­extremely painful…

“My best advice for someone in a similar position is that laughter is the best medicine. I always remember this quote, ‘Don’t let the world change your smile – get your smile to change the world.'”

Bobby also noted how he has thrown himself into his work as a “distraction” from what the couple are going through.

Vicky, whose dad died from the same form of cancer, was diagnosed last year. And Bobby has said he hopes opening up about what they are going through can help others. He said: “Vicky’s illness is a tragedy, and it’s been a personal and family tragedy until now. But now I hope talking about it can help other people.”

Bobby got engaged to Vicky last year (Credit: ITV)

Bobby and Vicky got engaged last year

The soap star popped the question to partner Vicky last December, and Vicky said at the time: “I’m on cloud nine,” as The Sun reported. Following the proposal, it was reported that the happy couple celebrated their news with loved ones at The Kings Arms in Surrey. Apparently, the two received messages from showbiz pals including Sir Cliff Richard, and Lee Mead.

The entertainer was previously married to Trudi Jameson. Bobby and Trudi were together for 10 years before calling it quits in 2003. They also share three children together.

Bobby first shot to fame in the 80s thanks to his Saturday primetime TV shows. These included BOBBY Davro On The Box and Bobby Davro’s TV Weekly. He has gone on to bag several TV stints since including Dancing On Ice and Celebrity Come Dine With Me.

