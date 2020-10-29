Bobby Ball was funny to the end, says BBC executive who filmed with him just weeks ago

Bobby Ball was “funny to the end”, according to BBC comedy controller Shane Allen who filmed with him weeks before his death.

The Cannon and Ball legend died at Blackpool Victoria Hospital on Wednesday, October 28, after testing positive for coronavirus.

Bobby Ball was “funny to the end”, according to BBC comedy controller Shane Allen (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Tributes have poured in on social media, many from his former co-stars.

Lee Mack, who played the son of Bobby’s character Frank in Not Going Out, paid tribute.

The actor said: “I’m utterly shocked and devastated to lose my mate Bobby like this.

“I filmed with him just a few weeks ago and he was his usual funny and cheeky self. My thoughts are with Yvonne and his family and of course Tommy.

Lee Mack said he filmed with Bobby a few weeks before his death (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“To get to work with one of my childhood comedy heroes was great. But to call him a friend was even better. Rest In Peace Bobby x.”

Meanwhile, BBC comedy controller Shane added: “We are devastated to hear the sad news of Bobby Ball passing away.

“He was a powder keg of comedy who entertained audiences of all ages for decades.

“He was funny to the end, having just completed his work on the forthcoming Not Going Out series and we all feel immensely privileged to have enjoyed the benefit of his talents.

“Our thoughts are with family and friends at this sad time.”

Bobby died on Wednesday (Credit: Perry Smylie / Flynetpictures.com / SplashNews.com)

How did Bobby Ball die?

In the statement, his manager said Bobby went to the hospital for tests as he started having breathing problems.

However, he later tested positive for COVID-19.

Read more: Bobby Ball: Cannon and Ball star dies aged 76 after positive coronavirus test

The statement read: “It is with great personal sadness that on behalf of Yvonne Ball, and the family, and Tommy Cannon, I announce that Bobby Ball passed away at Blackpool Victoria Hospital on the 28th October 2020 approximately 21:30.

Bobby’s wife Yvonne thanked hospital staff (Credit: Brian Cassey/Shutterstock)

“Bobby had been taken to the hospital for tests as he started with breathing problems.

“At first it was thought to be a chest infection but a test proved positive for Covid-19.”

Bobby Ball’s wife thanks hospital staff

The statement continued: “His wife Yvonne said the hospital and staff could not have been more wonderful, as they were outstanding in their care of duty and they did everything possible for him and she cannot praise them enough.

Read more: Bobby Ball: Cannon and Ball star dies aged 76 after positive coronavirus test

“She said that the family and Tommy would like to express their sincere thanks to the many, many people who have been fans of Bobby.

“They know that they will all share in part the great loss and total sadness that Yvonne, the family and Tommy all feel.

“Yvonne added that their need for privacy at this time has to be a priority.”

Read more: Take part in our shopping survey for a chance to win a fab prize

Yvonne also said: “I will always miss him, he was so joyful, full of fun and mischievous.”

Meanwhile, Bobby’s Ball and Cannon co-star Tommy Cannon called him a “good friend”.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.