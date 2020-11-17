Bobby Ball was remembered today at his funeral as Tommy Cannon led mourners.

The late comedian, who was one half of the comedy double act Cannon and Ball with Tommy, died last month at the age of 76 after testing positive for coronavirus.

On Tuesday (November 17), Bobby’s loved ones gathered at Hope Church in Lytham Saint Annes, Lancashire, to say their final goodbyes to the comic legend.

Who attended Bobby Ball’s funeral?

Tommy arrived to the service alongside his wife Hazel.

He waved to cameras while wearing a face mask amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Others were seen signing a condolence book to pay tribute to Bobby.

Bobby’s wooden coffin was covered in a floral arrangement of white roses.

One arrangement spelled out “Dad” while another said “Bob”.

Meanwhile, Bobby’s wife Yvonne wore a face mask as she arrived at the service.

Comedian Jason Manford also attended the service.

The comedian’s procession began at 11:40am and travelled from Lowther Gardens through to Warton Street.

The service began at noon.

Meanwhile, fans lined the street near Hope Church to pay their final respects to the star as Covid restrictions stopped crowds from gathering inside the church.

Mourners at the service also wore Bobby’s signature red braces to pay tribute to him.

A statement released by Bobby’s family and manager announced his death last month.

At the time, the statement said: “His wife Yvonne said the hospital and staff could not have been more wonderful, as they were outstanding in their care of duty and they did everything possible for him and she cannot praise them enough.”

Meanwhile, Tommy appeared on This Morning later in the week.

He admitted he “can’t make sense” of Bobby’s death.

What did Tommy say about losing his comedy partner?

He said: “It’s an awful time. At this moment in time, I don’t where I am.

Read more: Bobby Ball: Cannon and Ball star dies aged 76 after positive coronavirus test

“I can’t believe he’s passed away. I can’t make any sense of it yet, I really can’t, I miss him terribly, I loved him to bits.”

