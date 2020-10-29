Bobby Ball has died at the age of 76 after testing positive for coronavirus.

The one half of the comedy double act Cannon & Ball star died at Blackpool Victoria Hospital on Wednesday (October 28).

A statement read: “It is with great personal sadness that on behalf of Yvonne Ball, and the family, and Tommy Cannon, I announce that Bobby Ball passed away at Blackpool Victoria Hospital on the 28th October 2020 approximately 21:30.

Bobby Ball has died at the age of 76 after testing positive for coronavirus (Credit: Perry Smylie / Flynetpictures.com / SplashNews.com)

“Bobby had been taken to the hospital for tests as he started with breathing problems.

“At first it was thought to be a chest infection but a test proved positive for Covid-19.

“His wife Yvonne said the hospital and staff could not have been more wonderful, as they were outstanding in their care of duty and they did everything possible for him and she cannot praise them enough.

How awful.

EVERYONE loved Bobby Ball.

A proper funny man, didn’t need to say anything.

So very sad.

What did Bobby’s wife say?

“She said that the family and Tommy would like to express their sincere thanks to the many, many people who have been fans of Bobby.

“They know that they will all share in part the great loss and total sadness that Yvonne, the family and Tommy all feel.

“Yvonne added that their need for privacy at this time has to be a priority.”

His wife Yvonne said: “I will always miss him, he was so joyful, full of fun and mischievous.”

Tommy Cannon said: “Rock on, my good friend, I can’t believe this, I’m devastated.”

Tributes poured in for Bobby (Credit: Perry Smylie / Flynetpictures.com / SplashNews.com) Bobby’s manager pays tribute

Meanwhile, Ball’s manager Phil Dale said: “Bobby was a true comedy star who loved entertaining people and he loved life itself. I spoke to him every day and it would always end in laughter.”

Tributes have poured in on social for the comic legend.

One person said: “RIP Bobby Ball – thanks for all the laughs.”

Another wrote: “How awful. EVERYONE loved Bobby Ball. A proper funny man, didn’t need to say anything. So very sad. RIP Bobby.”

A third added: “RIP Bobby Ball. Funny bloke who always made me laugh.”

