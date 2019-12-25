B&M unveils 'biggest Boxing Day sale yet'

B&M Homestores is launching a massive Boxing Day Sale – and the discount chain is calling it its biggest one yet.

The retailer has slashed its prices so shoppers can make huge savings across homewares, furniture, electrical and much more.

This will all no doubt come handy after the Christmas splurge.

B&M is launching its Boxing Day sale (Credit: Google)

The sale starts Thursday December 26 until stocks last, so shoppers are advised to get to stores quickly to pick up a bargain.

The retailer is promising discounts on new beds, top of the range Hoovers and candles.

In fact, it might be worth a visit if you're planning to spruce up your home with a new look or new accessories.

Bargains on items such as double beds can be found (Credit: B&M)

Top picks from the sale include an Allerton double bed, which is down from £120 to £90, a saving of £30.

A Tromso gold cabinet table will cost £10.

Other deals include a Russell Hobbs Inspire kettle, which was £39.99 and is down to £25, a saving of £14.99.

There's also a Russell Hobbs Inspire 2 Slice Toaster, now down to £25.

Top-of-the-range vacuum cleaners are also available (Credit: B&M)

Also in the sale is a Beldray Quick Vac Lite Vacuum Cleaner, which has been slashed from £89 to £40, a saving of more than half price.

B&M is also promising large scented candles for £3, geometric bedding sets for £8 and slogan storage tubs for £3.

To find a store use the company's store locator.

