Blue Peter star Diane Louise Jordan’s musician husband dies aged 51 as his band express ‘shock’

The musician husband of Blue Peter star Diane Louise Jordan has sadly passed away aged 51.

His band, Stringfever, have expressed their “shock” at the devastating news in a heartbreaking statement.

Diana is famous for hosting Blue Peter in the 90s (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Husband of Blue Peter star Diane Louise Jordan dies

Today (Thursday, September 7), it was sadly announced that Giles Broadbent, husband of Blue Peter star Diane, has passed away.

Giles, 51, and Diane, 63, got together in 2006. They married in 2007.

Giles was a renowned violinist and was a member of the band, Stringfever.

His band released a short statement following his death. “Although Giles had not been well recently, we as a family are still in shock at his passing. The band will be taking a break whilst we make funeral arrangements,” they said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stringfever (@stringfever_uk)

Stringfever pay tribute

Giles’ band paid tribute to him on Instagram today too. They posted a picture of the late musician for their 1.8k followers to see.

In the caption, they ran through Giles’ career and achievements. “In 2003 he formed the electric violin quartet Stringfever alongside his brothers Ralph and Neal and cousin Graham. Described as ‘the Rock Stars of classical music’ they play live shows all over the globe from the Opera House in Mumbai to the Beijing Music Festival in China,” they said.

“In 2015 Giles and his brother Ralph were awarded the prestigious title of A.R.A.M. (Associate of the Royal Academy of Music) which is an accolade presented to alumni who have significantly contributed to and impacted the music profession,” they then said.

Giles is survived by Diane, their daughter, and their grandchildren.

Diane spoke highly of her husband last year (Credit: CBM UK / YouTube)

Blue Peter star Diane Louise Jordan talks about Giles

Diane, who was Blue Peter’s first-ever black presenter, had nothing but praise for her husband during an interview last year.

She made the comments when speaking to SheerLuxe.

“We share similar values, even though we’re quite different people,” she said.

“I’m much more of an introvert and Giles loves the house to be busy and full of people. He’s also a musician, so he’s very expressive too,” she then added.

Read more: Michael Parkinson’s cause of death confirmed two weeks after he passed away aged 88

What do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and then let us know.