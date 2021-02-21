bloodlands on bbc one 2021
Bloodlands cast: James Nesbitt joined by impressive co-stars in new BBC drama

By Laura Hannam

Bloodlands with James Nesbitt has an impressive cast and the crime drama drama kicks off tonight.

Read on to discover who stars alongside the Cold Feet star in the series executive produced by Line Of Duty creator Jed Mercurio.

What is Bloodlands about?

James plays the lead detective, Tom Brannick, who immediately connects a car to that of a serial killer – known as Goliath – who went on a killing spree two decades earlier.

The case has ‘enormous personal significance’ for the detective, and may help him crack additional crimes.

Set in Belfast, this gritty series is already earning rave reviews from critics.

Who is in the Bloodlands cast?

Bloodlands boasts a stellar cast which includes:

James Nesbitt

bloodlands on bbc one
James Nesbitt stars in this exciting new series (Credit: BBC)

Cold Feet and The Hobbit star James Nesbitt stars as Detective Inspector Tom Brannick.

DCI Tom Brannick is forced to hunt a serial killer, who killed four people twenty years earlier – including his wife.

Speaking to the BBC, James described his new character: “As a veteran detective Brannick has a foot in both the past and the present.

“He has hope for the future in the potential of his daughter, but he is stopped from moving forward by the resurrection of an assassin myth; a symbol of police collusion in past violence that holds deeply personal significance.”

Charlene McKenna

charlene mckenna 2021
Actress Charlene has appeared in many Irish dramas (Credit: BBC)

Charlene plays Niamh McGovern, a straight to the point detective who works alongside Tom. She pushes Tom to further investigate Goliath, despite his initial hesitations.

This actress has also starred in Pure Mule, Raw, Whistleblower and had additional roles in the likes of Ripper Street and Vienna Blood.

Lorcan Cranitch

lorcan on bloodlands
Actor Lorcan plays Tom’s boss (Credit: BBC)

Lorcan plays Jackie Twomey, Tom’s boss who worked on the original Goliath case, but is reluctant for Tom to reinvigorate the hunt.

You may have spotted Lorcan in the likes of Parnell and the Englishwoman, Cracker, Shackleton, Spooks and Waking The Dead.

Lisa Dwan

lisa dwan
Do you recognise Lisa from Top Boy? (Credit: BBC)

Lisa Dwan plays doctor Tori Matthews who teaches Tom’s daughter at medical college. She lends her expertise to Tom’s reinvestigation into Goliath.

This actress has appeared in Top Boy, Oliver Twist, Fair City and Trust.

Ian McElhinney

ian bbc drama
Actor Ian played Barristan Selmy in Game of Thrones (Credit: BBC)

Ian plays Adam Corey, the brother of one of Goliath’s victims. He is questioned by Tom and Niamh.

He recently appeared in Derry Girls and also starred in Game of Thrones and The Fall.

Lola Petticrew

lola petticrew
Actress Lola plays Tom’s daughter (Credit: BBC)

Lola plays Tom’s daughter, Izzy Brannick. She is studying medicine at Queen’s University.

Lola’s appeared in additional shows such as Come Home, My Left Nut and will also appear in the upcoming period drama Anne Boleyn.

Will you be watching this one? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.

