Liz Taylor smiling
News

‘Healthy’ woman dies a day after cancer diagnosis as her grieving husband issues heartbreaking warning

Liz tragically died at 51

By Fabio Magnocavallo

A “healthy” mum of two, Liz Taylor, died just hours after she was diagnosed with an aggressive form of blood cancer leaving her family shocked.

Liz had been suffering from fatigue and migraines but little did she know that these symptoms could be linked to acute promyelocytic leukaemia.

She died last July at the young age of 51. Now, her grieving family want Liz’s story to help others.

Liz Taylor family photo
Liz Taylor died at just 51 years old (Credit: Leukaemia UK)

Liz blamed blood cancer symptoms on her busy lifestyle

Liz’s widower Jonathan has now warned people “not to dismiss any sign or symptom they may have or put it down to daily aches and pains we all often suffer, irrespective of age”.

Liz first noticed something was wrong in late 2021. However, she blamed her symptoms of being tired all the time on her busy lifestyle. In addition to raising her children, Liz was a full-time teaching assistant. As time went on, she started to have other symptoms. Some of them included severe pain in the chest and pain in her leg, migraines, and blurred vision which led to heavy bleeding.

Liz was offered a blood test after visiting the opticians and doctor. The results showed her blood count was very low and at risk of infection. After the migraines and blurred vision continue to occur, she went to A&E. It was then that Liz was diagnosed with blood disorder neutropenia, but no cause was found.

Her symptoms got worse and her MRI scan later revealed she had marks on her brain and that she was having continued mini-strokes. “Liz underwent numerous cardio checks and assessments, during which time she suffered a larger, more serious stroke,” Jonathan said. “Having been initially cancelled due to her hospital admission 10 days earlier, eventually a bone marrow test was scheduled.”

When Liz received her results, she was diagnosed with APML. The following day she died from a brain hemorrhage from the effect of the previous strokes.

Liz and her daughters
Liz died one day after her cancer diagnosis (Credit: Leukaemia UK)

Her husband has raised almost £20,000 for charity

The whole family, including Liz’s two daughters, aged 26 and 23, are still in shock and coming to terms with her death. Following Liz’s death, Jonathan, researched into her condition to learn more about it. He came across Leukaemia Care and Leukaemia UK’s #SpotLeukaemia campaign and wanted to help others.

So far, he has raised almost £20,000 for charity.

“Guilt isn’t the right word. But there is widespread remorse and regret that with all of Liz’s symptoms the family and medical teams hadn’t been knowledgeable enough to understand and link together the true symptoms of APML,” he said.

“Our focus now is on leaving a positive legacy in Liz’s name, through charity events and raising awareness on the early signs of leukaemia, in particular APML.”

What are the symptoms of APML?

According to Leukaemia UK, the most common indicators of APML include fatigue, repeated infections and blood clots which could lead to pains around the body, headaches or problems with vision. People with APML also bruise and bleed easily and can have unexplained weight loss.

Read more: Linda Nolan hits ‘milestone’ after incurable cancer diagnosis: ‘It’s hard to describe what it meant’

Dying Mums Wish: Extraordinary People Caring For The Little Girl Whose Mum Died Of Cancer

So what do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.

Related Topics

Cancer Deaths

Trending Articles

Lily Slater looking worried on EastEnders against Walford background and logo (Credit: BBC/Composite: ED!)
EastEnders fans predict tragic end to Lily’s teen pregnancy
Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford on This Morning
Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford handed ‘sad’ TV blow
Linda Nolan
Linda Nolan declares ‘I wish I wasn’t dying’ as she shares health update: ‘It’s not a great sign’
This Morning star Phillip Schofield speaking in BBC interview
Phillip Schofield seen with former This Morning co-star as they enjoy evening out following scandal
Coronation Street star Colson Smith cut out on the Corrie background comp image
Colson Smith declares: ‘I’m not okay’ as he prepares for milestone weekend
Josie Gibson smiling and inset a lot slimmer
Josie Gibson’s comments about her weight gain are something every woman needs to hear