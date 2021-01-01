A BLM fist in the fireworks spectacular on BBC One’s New Year’s Eve show divided viewers.

The Black Lives Matter movement has been one of the most divisive new stories throughout 2020.

Back in May, the murder of George Floyd in the US provoked what has become a global clarion cry for change.

However, the inclusion of the movement‘s powerful symbol didn’t go down well with everyone last night.

The BLM fist was shown during the BBC New Year’s Eve fireworks display (Credit: BBC)

Why were people angry with the BLM fireworks?

Many tuned in to the live extravaganza expecting to see jollity and fun.

They hoped that the show would help them escape the madness of 2020, if only for a few hours.

Read more: Vicar of Dibley BLM episode: Geraldine takes the knee in controversial storyline

But many fumed that the political angle of some of the BBC’s coverage was too much.

“Had my London fireworks ruined by politics again. Turned off after four minutes,” one said.

The NHS was praised in the display (Credit: BBC)

What did the fireworks show?

During the fireworks, an NHS logo was seen, with Sir Tom Moore depicted in lit-up drones to pay tribute to the fundraising centenarian.

Drones also made the shape of a turtle to raise climate change awareness.

Outspoken artist George The Poet also read a coronavirus poem.

It wasn’t long before many viewers took to Twitter to voice their anger.

🤢 this was horrible. BBC made London's fireworks show this year. They made drones with lights fly in the form of a symbol of an American domestic terrorist Union (BLM) — Dr. Eriss Politicque (@ErissPolitico) January 1, 2021

What soulless propaganda on BBC 1 to see in the NEw Year just awful 🙁 — Jenny Powell (@JennyPowellTV) January 1, 2021

I feel that division is being created by forcing BLM down everyones throats …I am NOT racist and have always treated everyone I meet equally…I have mixed race grandchildren but this movement is evil and why the BBC promotes it I cannot fathom — GRACE RHYS-JONES (@bethans03) January 1, 2021

Had my london #fireworks ruined by politics again turned off after 4 minutes — Karl W (@noddsta) January 1, 2021

How did fans react to the BLM fist?

“This was horrible,” one said.

“BBC made London’s fireworks show this year. They made drones with lights fly in the form of a symbol of an American domestic terrorist union (BLM).”

The controversial comments kept on coming.

“What soulless propaganda on BBC1 to see in the New Year, just awful,” another fumed.

Read more: BGT: Jordan Banjo responds as Ofcom issues statement on Diversity’s Black Lives Matter routine

Finally, a third wrote: “I feel that division is being created by forcing BLM down everyone’s throats.

“I am NOT racist and have always treated everyone I meet equally.

“I have mixed-race grandchildren but this movement is evil and why the BBC promotes it I cannot fathom.”

ED! contacted the BBC for comment.

The London NYE fireworks, drone and lightshow was pretty cool 🥳 pic.twitter.com/XteYLRuBDa — Stephen Canning (@EssexCanning) January 1, 2021

Well hats off to whoever designed the display across London 👏🏼 got me right in the feels. My skyline was full of light and celebration #NYE2020 #London #Fireworks #Drones pic.twitter.com/Xugtgkg6lU — Nathan Amzi (@theamzi) January 1, 2021

However, not everyone was negative.

One viewer said: “Well hats off to whoever designed the display across London.

“Got me right in the feels. My skyline was full of light and celebration #NYE2020 #London #Fireworks #Drones.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.