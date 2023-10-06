Bradley Walsh feared he’d ‘never walk again’ after horror accident

Blankety Blank star Bradley Walsh was very literally a broken dad during filming for the hit ITV show, Breaking Dad.

Bradley – who is on screens on Saturday (October 7) for Blankety Blank – previously told This Morning that he broke his back in three places as he travelled across the US with son Barney in 2020.

He explained that they’d gone along to a rodeo and Bradley somehow ended up on the back of a bull. But disaster struck when the animal bucked him off with Bradley hitting the floor “like a sack of potatoes”.

Bradley opened up about the horror accident previously (Credit: ITV)

When did Blankety Blank star Bradley Walsh break his back?

He confessed that taking part in an American rodeo had been one of his lifelong dreams.

But he assured viewers that the accident sounds more painful than it actually was.

Bradley, 63, said at the time: “It sounds a bit more severe than it actually is… what happened was, I fell awkwardly, purely my own fault.

“My life’s ambition was to go on a rodeo and they [the show’s crew] always say to me, Barnes says to me: ‘What would you really like to do Dad?’ And I say: ‘I would love to do a rodeo’, because I love cowboy films.”

Brad appears on Breaking Dad with his son Barney (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The Chase presenter also spoke to The Jonathan Ross Show about the incident and admitted to fearing he’d never walk again.

He said: “When you get to our age, all of a sudden the thoughts of your mortality really come home and I now realise that this time last year I might have come out of hospital not being able to walk.”

Luckily for Bradley, the breaks weren’t serious and he told Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield that he was up and about “driving the RV” the very next day.

What did Barney say about it?

His son Barney, 25, also explained how he’d tried to stop his dad from getting on the bull, knowing exactly what would happen.

He said: “I did it first and fell off and it really hurt so I said: ‘Dad can’t do it, it really hurts.’ Dad’s nearly triple my age, and I just thought it’s going to kill him falling off this bull!

“And I tried to get you and I tried to stop you, didn’t I?”

Blankety Blank airs Saturday (October 7) from 9.35pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

