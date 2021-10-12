Black history Tube map: TfL recreates iconic map in honour of Black History Month

TfL (Transport for London) has recreated an alternate Tube map in honour of Black History Month.

The iconic map, which usually lists all the London Underground stations, has replaced famous names with those who have shaped black history in the capital and across the UK.

What is the black history Tube map?

Taking to Twitter, TfL says it has teamed up with the Black Cultural Archives for the initiative.

It showed the new map and said it celebrates “the rich and varied contribution Black people have made to London and the UK from Pre Tudor times to the present day”.

A spokesperson for TfL said: “Black people have played a significant role in all aspects of British life for thousands of years.

“From civil rights, art, and transport, to medicine and journalism.

“It is fantastic to see the true scale and breadth of this contribution commemorated on TfL’s iconic Tube map – a symbol so synonymous with London and the UK.”

The map features the names of black people who have impacted London (Credit: TFL)

Who is on the black history Tube map?

Those featured on the new map include Pablo Fanque, who inspired the Beatles song Being For The Benefit Of Mr Kite!

Meanwhile, Elm Park is now called Joe Clough – in honour of London Transport’s first British black bus driver.

Tottenham Hale becomes Bernie Grant Centre, after the former Labour MP.

And then there’s Battersea Power Station, now known as John Archer – the first black mayor in the capital.

Highgate Station is renamed after activist and writer Una Marson (Credit: YouTube)

What is Black History Month?

Black History Month was originally created in the US by pioneering historian Carter G Woodson in 1926.

It’s now recognised and celebrated around the world, including the UK.

During the month of October, initiatives across the country share and celebrate the impact of black culture in the UK.

It also celebrates the contributions and achievements of black people.

This could be from anyone in local communities to doctors, entertainers and scientists.

