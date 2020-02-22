Bindi Irwin posts loving birthday tribute to her late dad Steve

The daughter of Australian animal expert Steve Irwin has shared a tearjerking message to her father on what would have been his 58th birthday.

Bindi, 21, showed her 3.3 million Instagram followers a lovely throwback snap from when she was a little girl. Her beloved TV personality dad appears to be feeding a baby porcupine while looking lovingly at his laughing daughter.

Steve, nicknamed The Crocodile Hunter, was killed in 2006 after a fatal stingray injury to his heart. He was only 44. He left behind his wife, Terri, and Bindi's younger brother Robert, who is now 16.

Last year on her 21st birthday, Bindi announced that she was engaged to her boyfriend Chandler Powell.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bindi Irwin (@bindisueirwin) on Feb 22, 2020 at 4:04am PST

Read more: Benidorm's Chrissy Rock reveals terrifying coronavirus ordeal on honeymoon cruise

In the birthday caption, Bindi wrote: "Dad, today is your birthday.

"I had an extra-strong cup of tea just how you liked it.

"I hugged Mum for you and told her how much we love her.

No words for how much she misses him (Credit: SplashNews.com)

"Robert and I went on a hike through the mountains you cherished.

"I watched one of your documentaries with Chandler and shared stories about you.

I miss you and love you beyond description.

"I walked through your office in the zoo and smiled at our old family photographs."

She concluded: "Today and every day I miss you and love you beyond description. You're always with me."

Fans of Bindi, who has followed in her dad's footsteps to become a celebrity conservationist, responded with one commenting: "Awww, sending you all so much love, what beautiful ways to celebrate him!"

Another said, with a sad-face emoji: "Your dad is a legend. Missed by so many"

Read more: Professor wants people to stop breeding to save the planet

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bindi Irwin (@bindisueirwin) on Feb 19, 2020 at 2:03am PST

Many others commented with crying and tearful emojis.

This isn't the first time that Bindi has honoured her father on social media. Three years ago, she posted a heartwarming tribute to him on Instagram for Steve Irwin Day, celebrated on 15 November by Australia Zoo.

Share your thoughts with us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.