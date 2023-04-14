EastEnders star Billy Murray has claimed that his grandchildren were almost “kidnapped” by a group of men.

The shaken grandfather has been supported by a number of stars since going public with his story.

Billy Murray – who is known for his roles on EastEnders and The Bill – recently opened up about a terrifying ordeal he went through.

In a video posted to TikTok, the 81-year-old revealed that his grandchildren were almost “kidnapped” by a group of men.

“I’ve got something to ask you and to warn you about,” he says in the video. “And I don’t usually do this sort of thing, but it’s affected me personally. My daughter and my two grandchildren and her partner were out yesterday in a little tiny village just round the corner from our little farm.

“They were just walking along. The kids were picking some wildflowers or whatever,” he continued. He then said that a black Audi pulled up in front of his daughter, blocking the way she was walking.”

Billy opened up about the incident (Credit: THN – The Hollywood News / YouTube)

Billy then continued, saying that the driver got out of the car. There were four more people in the car with him, according to the actor.

He then went on to explain that the man had spoken to his daughter. He alleged that the man had been Eastern European.

“They kept looking at the children,” Billy claims. “She had this terrible fear all of the sudden come over her and she panicked and she called out to Mick [her partner].”

Billy then went on to say that Mick saw that the men in the back of the car were getting out to “approach the children”.

“They were going to kidnap my grandchildren, that’s what they assumed anyway,” he claims.

Kate was one of the stars who showed their support (Credit: ITV)

Billy supported by stars

Billy then continued, saying: “Mick yelled and screamed at them to run. As he ran over from the other side of the road they all jumped in the car and squealed off and tyres were burning everything.

“They’re still out there.”

Billy’s video has been shared across social media, with a number of high profile stars sharing it to their Instagram stories.

Former TOWIE star Megan McKenna shared it for her 2.5 million followers to see. Sam Faiers did too.

Ferne McCann also shared it to with her followers, writing: “Scary! Orset up the road from me. What is wrong with people? We must protect our children.”

Kate Ferdinand was another star who shared the video. “Watched this before I went to bed last night and have barely slept, so scary! Thank goodness the children are ok. Keep your babies close everyone,” she wrote.

“Omg this is frightening. Our babies are never safe,” one fan commented.

“Oh my goodness!! That’s horrendous! I’m so sorry but glad you’re all ok,” another said.

