Billie Faiers shares pictures of lavish anniversary trip

Billie Faiers and husband Greg Shepherd enjoyed a luxury long weekend in the Maldives for their one-year wedding anniversary.

The pair tied the knot at the paradise destination last year with 100 guests who enjoyed a week of celebrations to mark their nuptials.

Billie, 30, took to social media to document the surprise trip, arranged by hubby Greg.

She wrote: "Paradise for the weekend. I can’t believe we are actually here. Thank you @gregory_shep for surprising me to celebrate our first wedding anniversary… Wow what a year it has been."

The couple took an 11-hour flight so they could celebrate on Maldivian island, Sun Aqua Iru Veli.

Billie added: "It’s a long way to come for a few days, but I’m not complaining, and I couldn’t be happier."

Billie, who stars in reality show The Mummy Diaries with sister Sam, told Hello Magazine what she has learnt in her first year as a wife.

"Things haven’t changed much, but I guess what you learn from being together for a long time is that patience is key. You get to know each other’s habits."

And Greg proved himself to be the perfect 'Instagram hubby', helping Billie get the perfect shot lounging by the pool and showing off her stunning figure in a white swimsuit.

He also took to the site, sharing pictures of the pair enjoying their anniversary break.

He wrote: "No other better place in the world other than the Maldives to celebrate our one year of marriage."

He added a sweet message to Billie: "Love you lots beauty queen."

Billie and Greg have two children, Nelly and Arthur - with Billie hoping to add to their brood soon.

"We always talk about baby number three. I’m throwing it out there – it’s going to happen," she told OK! Magazine. "Greg is coming round to the idea too – he said the other day, 'When we have another baby... Oh, my God, did I just say that?'

"I don’t know if it will be this year as I don’t have enough time to fall pregnant! But maybe next year. We need to do it sooner rather than later as I don’t want a huge gap. Arthur is going to be three in March so time is ticking!"

