Billie Faiers shares pictures of lavish anniversary trip

Billie Faiers and husband Greg Shepherd enjoyed a luxury long weekend in the Maldives for their one-year wedding anniversary.
The pair tied the knot at the paradise destination last year with 100 guests who enjoyed a week of celebrations to mark their nuptials.
Billie, 30, took to social media to document the surprise trip, arranged by hubby Greg.
She wrote: "Paradise for the weekend. I can’t believe we are actually here. Thank you @gregory_shep for surprising me to celebrate our first wedding anniversary… Wow what a year it has been."
The couple took an 11-hour flight so they could celebrate on Maldivian island, Sun Aqua Iru Veli.
Billie added: "It’s a long way to come for a few days, but I’m not complaining, and I couldn’t be happier."
Billie, who stars in reality show The Mummy Diaries with sister Sam, told Hello Magazine what she has learnt in her first year as a wife.
"Things haven’t changed much, but I guess what you learn from being together for a long time is that patience is key. You get to know each other’s habits."
300 shots later .. he got the pic @gregory_shep #husbandofinstagram #Maldives
And Greg proved himself to be the perfect 'Instagram hubby', helping Billie get the perfect shot lounging by the pool and showing off her stunning figure in a white swimsuit.
He also took to the site, sharing pictures of the pair enjoying their anniversary break.
He wrote: "No other better place in the world other than the Maldives to celebrate our one year of marriage."
He added a sweet message to Billie: "Love you lots beauty queen."
Billie and Greg have two children, Nelly and Arthur - with Billie hoping to add to their brood soon.
"We always talk about baby number three. I’m throwing it out there – it’s going to happen," she told OK! Magazine. "Greg is coming round to the idea too – he said the other day, 'When we have another baby... Oh, my God, did I just say that?'
"I don’t know if it will be this year as I don’t have enough time to fall pregnant! But maybe next year. We need to do it sooner rather than later as I don’t want a huge gap. Arthur is going to be three in March so time is ticking!"
