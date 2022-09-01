Bill Turnbull’s heartbroken family detail presenter’s final moments after death aged 66

The family of Bill Turnbull has revealed his final moments following the news of his death after his battle with cancer.

The former BBC Breakfast presenter has died at the age of 66 following his battle with prostate cancer.

In a statement, his heartbroken family revealed Bill passed away “peacefully at his home” in Suffolk while surrounded by his family on Wednesday, August 31.

Bill Turnbull dies after cancer battle

A statement from his family said: “Following a challenging and committed fight against prostate cancer…

“…Bill passed away peacefully at his home in Suffolk surrounded by his family on Wednesday, 31st August.

“Bill was diagnosed in 2017 and has had outstanding medical care from the Royal Marsden and Ipswich Hospitals, St Elizabeth Hospice and his GP.

“He was resolutely positive and was hugely buoyed by the support he received from friends…

“…colleagues, and messages from people wishing him luck.

“It was a great comfort to Bill that so many more men are now testing earlier for this disease.”

They went on to credit Bill’s TV career after he “brought warmth and humour into people’s homes on BBC Breakfast and Classic FM”.

Meanwhile, the statement also read: “Bill was a wonderful husband and father to his three children; his family and friends will miss how he always made them laugh, and the generosity and love he shared with those around him.”

Bill was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2017.

In October 2021, Bill announced that he would be taking a leave of absence from his Classic FM show.

At the time, he said: “The road has been a bit bumpy recently.

“I need to take some time to focus on getting better.”

