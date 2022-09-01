Dan Walker declares ‘it was an honour to sit on his sofa’ as he pays tribute to Bill Turnbull

BBC presenter Bill Turnbull has been remembered by Dan Walker in a touching tribute following his death.

Former BBC Breakfast host Bill died on Wednesday (August 31) at the age of 66 after a long battle with prostate cancer.

He died “peacefully” at home in Suffolk surrounded by his family.

Following news of his death, fans and celebrities alike have come out in droves to pay tribute to the beloved presenter.

Dan Walker pays tribute to the late Bill Turnbull

Former BBC star Dan took to Twitter to share his heartbreak over the tragic loss.

Dan took over from Bill when he quit the show.

“Bill Turnbull was so kind and generous when I took over from him on BBC Breakfast,” wrote Dan.

Bill Turnbull was so kind and generous when I took over from him on BBC Breakfast. He was full of brilliant advice and it was clear just how loved he was by his colleagues and the audience. It was an honour to sit on his sofa. My thoughts are with his family and friends. — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) September 1, 2022

“He was full of brilliant advice and it was clear just how loved he was by his colleagues and the audience. It was an honour to sit on his sofa. My thoughts are with his family and friends.”

Bill’s former BBC Breakfast co-host Susanna Reid also paid tribute on Twitter, writing: “Bill was the kindest, funniest, most generous man in the business. I feel lucky to have worked with him and he taught me everything.

“But above all, he was devoted to his family and I am heartbroken for them. RIP Bill. We will miss you so much.”

Bill hosted BBC Breakfast for 15 years. He was also known to many as the presenter of Songs of Praise and the game show Think Tank.

In 2005, he competed as a contestant in the third series of Strictly Come Dancing. During his time on the show he was partnered with dancer Karen Hardy, and he was the seventh to be voted off the show.

Bill is survived by his wife Sarah, whom he married in 1988, and three children.

