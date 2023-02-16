Nick Knowles, who is on screen tonight for his Big House Clearout show, once revealed he didn’t tell anyone about his struggle with Long Covid out of fear he wouldn’t get work.

The TV presenter opened up about his Covid struggle in 2021.

The DIY SOS star said the aftermath of having Covid left him with shortness of breath.

Nick Knowles is back on screens tonight (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Nick Knowles on Covid battle

Appearing on ITV’s Lorraine in November 2021, Nick told the host: “I had it really bad right at the start of lockdown.

“Me being impatient tried to get straight back into exercise directly afterwards.

I had, what my doctors described, Long Covid for about 10 months.

“There seems to be some correlation or suggestion now that going too hard and excerise too soon after Covid can cause you problems.”

Nick said he feared telling people of his health struggle (Credit: ITV)

“No energy at all. Absolutely knackered the whole time.

“I didn’t want to tell anyone because I thought I wouldn’t get a booking for work, so I kept it to myself.”

Nick said he had to take short breaks during work because he had a shortness of breath.

The presenter is currently on screens with his Channel 5 show Big House Clearout.

Nick Knowles’ Big House Clearout

The star is back on screens tonight (February 16) for another episode of Big House Clearout.

According to Channel 5, tonight’s episode will see revisits to families with cluttered homes who were given the opportunity to have their homes expertly remodelled if they could muster up the courage to ditch half of their hoarded possessions.

Nick Knowles’ Big House Clearout airs on Channel 5, tonight, at 7pm.

