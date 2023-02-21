Big Brother star Callum Knell ‘sobs in court’ as he’s cleared of molesting a child

Former Big Brother star Callum Knell reportedly sobbed in court as he was cleared of a child sexual assault charge.

Knell, 38, who appeared on the reality show in 2013, worked as a deputy headteacher after his stint on the show.

He was arrested in 2020 on suspicion of a dozen sexual offences dating back to 2018.

He went on trial at Maidstone Crown Court and maintained his innocence throughout.

He had been accused of sexual assault against a child, which allegedly didn’t involve his time at the school he worked at.

According to reports, he broke down in tears after a jury took just under 17 hours to deliver a not guilty verdict.

The MailOnline reports that Knell told the court he felt “shocked, angry and frustrated” over the allegations against him.

He said he had never faced any safeguarding issues during his teaching career.

His barrister Tom Stern asked Knell in court whether he had shown affection towards the alleged victim.

However, Knell said: “That’s not my way. I’m not that way inclined.”

Following the verdict, Judge Robert Lazarus told Knell: “Think about getting your life back again. I wish you well for the future.”

In addition, the publication reports that Knell declined to comment after the verdicts.

Big Brother 2013

Callum appeared on Big Brother in 2013. The series was titled Big Brother: Secrets and Lies.

He joined the likes of Dexter Koh, Gina Rio, Charlie Travers and Dan Neal.

However, Callum faced eviction from the Big Brother house on day 51 after entering on day one.

Sam Evans ended up winning the 2013 series.

