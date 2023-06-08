BGT star Kerri-Anne Donaldson dies as Strictly pro Neil Jones pays heartbreaking tribute

BGT star Kerri-Anne Donaldson has sadly died as tributes have poured in.

Kerri-Anne appeared on Britain’s Got Talent in 2014. Her death was confirmed by her older sister Cara Donaldson in a heartbreaking tribute on Facebook.

Kerri-Anne was part of the group Kings and Queens on BGT, which Strictly pros Neil and Katya Jones as well as Kai Widdrington were a part of.

Kerri-Anne’s sister Cara wrote on Facebook: “My heart hurts and my world has just collapsed around me. My beautiful baby sister is no longer with us and I don’t know how to process it.

“I love you Kerri, you’re my best friend, we were inseparable and right now I don’t know how to fill the void. Be peaceful and hold Nan tight.”

Kerri-Anne was a part of latin dance troupe Kings and Queens (Credit: ITV/BGT/YouTube)

It’s not yet been confirmed how Kerri-Anne died.

Neil also paid tribute to Kerri-Anne on his Instagram. He wrote: “Kerri Anne Donaldson – remember that name and please never forget it because it belongs to a woman who loved to dance, create and perform.

“She had the cheekiest laugh and a heart of gold, she hated getting in the car with me, but would always listen to my crazy ideas, we shared so many moments and stories and she was always the voice of reason. Kerri you were my friend and like my big sister.”

Other Strictly stars also paid tribute. Karen Hauer commented on Neil’s post: “Heartbroken.”

Janette Manrara commented: “How sad to see this news. She was a such a lovely person. My hearts goes out to all her friends and family during this time.”

Kerri-Anne appeared on BGT in 2014 with Neil and Katya Jones (Credit: ITV/BGT/YouTube)

Joanne Clifton wrote on her own Instagram: “I have no words… This is just heartbreaking.. truly devastating. We’ve known you and shared the dance floor with you basically all our lives. Dance up there with the angels Kerri.. you beautiful dancer, you beautiful soul.

“To Cara, Colin and Jaqui… all my thoughts and love and strength and prayers are with you.”

