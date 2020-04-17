BGT judge Amanda Holden stunned as Captain Tom Moore ‘flirts’ with her on radio show

Amanda Holden, a judge on Britain's Got Talent, was left blushing when Captain Tom Moore flirted with her on her radio show.

The star spoke to Captain Moore on Heart Breakfast Radio today (April 17) about his incredible fundraiser for the NHS.

The 99-year-old war veteran has raised £19 million for the NHS by doing laps of his garden during the coronavirus pandemic.

Amanda Holden was left blushing over Captain Tom (Credit: Twitter/Heart Radio)

Amanda told him: "So I know you have been inundated with interviews.

"Do you know how many countries have been asking to talk to you?"

Captain Tom gets his flirt on

He replied: "No Amanda I don't but I'm enjoying looking at you because you're such a charming creature."

Amanda looked very pleased with the compliment and said: "Oh flirty! I'm very happy."

.@captaintommoore has a cheeky flirt with @AmandaHolden whilst talking to us about the overwhelming reaction to his walk which has raised over £18,000,000 for the @NHS 👏https://t.co/rvjFrccfvd pic.twitter.com/3retEyd9Nd — Heart (@thisisheart) April 17, 2020

Captain Tom added: "I'm enjoying speaking to you all. You're all such smiling people this morning.

"It's a pleasure to talk to you."

Amanda told him: "Well it's our great privilege to be talking to you."

Speaking about the millions he's raised, Captain Tom said: "The last time I heard, it was 17-and-a-half million rising.

"That's a lot of money."

When asked what his late wife would have thought about it all, Captain Tom said: "She would have been absolutely taken aback.

Captain Tom flirted with Amanda (Credit: Twitter/Heart Radio)

"She would have been sitting there thinking what she could do with all that money."

Host Jamie Theakston asked Captain Tom how he's feeling about being a hit with all the ladies on social media.

He replied: "All those ladies, thank you very much. If you're all looking like Amanda, wow."

Amanda told him: "Tom you're an absolute inspiration to us all, thank you so much.

"When it's all over, I'll come and put the kettle on Tom, how about that?" as she winked.

Tom said: "Amanda, you're always welcome. Keep on looking like you're looking, wow."

Captain Tom walked in his garden to raise money for the NHS (Credit: ITV)

Amanda said: "I love you for this."

Captain Moore originally set out to raise £1,000 by walking 100 times around his garden in Bedfordshire.

It was to mark his 100th birthday on April 30.

He completed the last of the 25-metre laps on Thursday (April 16) but has vowed to continue raising money as long as people keep donating.

