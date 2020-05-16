BGT fans emotional over blind singer Sirine Jahangir's crying brother in audience

Viewers of BGT were left in tears as they spotted singer Sirine Jahangir's brother crying in the audience.

Sirine appeared on Saturday night's programme (May 16) to perform Gabrielle Aplin's song Salvation.

The 14-year-old singer and pianist explained to the judges and the audience that she's completely blind.

Sirine Jahangir wowed the judges with her performance on BGT (Credit: ITV)

She said: "I guess it's pretty obvious that I can't see.

"There was a time when I could see but now I can't. I guess music is my vision and that's what I live by."

What you couldn't see was the whole pallidum on their feet applauding you.

As she played the piano and sang the song, her brother was seen sitting in the audience.

He was clearly moved by her performance as tears rolled down his face.

Sirine's brother cried in the audience (Credit: ITV)

Following her performance, the judges praised Sirine.

David Walliams said: "Well done. What you couldn't see was the whole pallidum on their feet applauding you."

Alesha Dixon said: "What a sweet, sweet girl you are. My heart is just melted. You sang beautifully."

Amanda Holden added: "I just found the entire audition so poignant. You're just so beautiful and veracious, you just exude lightness.

"It was just brilliant."

Simon Cowell said: "I think I should be the first person to say 'yes.'"

Viewers praised Sirine on Twitter and were left emotional over her brother's sweet reaction.

What did they say?

One person said: "Beautiful voice. And that is one proud little brother! Lovely girl."

Another wrote: "Oh wow how amazing is Sirine. Her brother is just adorable. They have just broken me."

A third added: "Seeing her little brother tear up set me off bawling. Her attitude is just amazing!"

After her performance, Sirine's brother is seen running over to her backstage to give her a huge hug.

How did Sirine Jahangir lose her sight?

Sirine's parents realised something wasn't right when she was just five-years-old.

They had taken her to a children's play party and dressed her up as a pirate.

When the little girl placed an eye patch over her right eye to complete the costume, she stopped playing.

Her mum and dad soon realised that this was because she couldn't see from her left eye at all.

Sirine lost her sight when she was younger (Credit: ITV)

Immediately, they sought medical treatments for their daughter.

Doctors confirmed that she had zero vision in her left eye and that her right one was in danger of deteriorating also.

