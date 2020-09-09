BGT star Jordan Banjo teared up over the backlash Diversity has faced since appearing on the show.

The 27-year-old paid tribute to the Black Lives Matter movement during the group’s moving performance, which saw a police officer kneeling on his older brother Ashley.

Despite the powerful piece, broadcasting watchdog Ofcom has received nearly 3,000 complaints.

Jordan Banjo broke down in tears over Diversity’s BGT backlash (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Jordan Banjo say?

Jordan spoke openly about backlash on his KISS FM radio show today (September 9), alongside co-star Perri Kiely.

Perri said: “On Saturday we performed with Diversity on Britain’s Got Talent.

“Our performance covered the events of this year and the appalling messages that need to be spoken about.

“It’s something close to our hearts. We’ve never ever had a response like this.”

Diversity’s routine has received nearly 3,000 Ofcom complaints (Credit: YouTube)

Jordan added: “Of course you get some critiques but normally it’s focused on the dance.

“But this one was different, it was really important, it was special to us.

“We are all about positivity and love and we got so much positivity and love back from this one.

“But we also got bombarded with messages and articles of horrible stuff about us, about our families, about how even now Diversity not diverse enough because there’s only five white people in it.”

Jordan and co-star Perri addressed the backlash on their radio show today (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The dad-of-two struggled to hide his emotions, and was later forced to cut the piece short.

He went on: “I can’t speak for anyone else it’s sad, it’s sad, genuinely.

“I feel really anxious and worried saying something like black lives matter when that’s all we want man, love and positivity.

“No one is saying only black lives matter, as a son and as a dad, I look at Pel and I just.. it’s all positivity and love, let’s keep it moving.”

Ashley Banjo hits back

Meanwhile, older brother Ashley hit back at the “hate” comments following the group’s powerful routine.

He wrote on Twitter: “So much to say… But I’ll just let the performance talk. Thousands of messages of love and support – thank you.

“For the thousands of messages of hate and ignorance – thank you. You highlight exactly what needs to change. Sending nothing but love to you all.”

