BGT 2021 has been axed but Vernon Kay is in line to present a show that’ll replace the talent programme, says a report.

A story in The Sun Online claims that Vernon, 46, will host brand new Saturday night talent show Game of Talents.

The programme will reportedly fill the slot left absent by BGT, which will not be shown this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

If the claim is true, it will be the first major TV deal for the Lancashire-born star since he appeared on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! last year.

Vernon Kay appeared on I’m A Celebrity last year (Credit: ITV)

What is Game of Talents that could replace BGT 2021?

ITV and Thames TV first announced Game of Talents back in September.

The format, already used in some countries, sees members of the public teaming up with celebrities to guess the hidden talents of eight guests.

Thames managing director Amelia Brown said: “The show has a unique combination of performances mixed with game play that will entertain families ranging from young and old, and everyone in between.”

And if The Sun Online’s report is anything to go by, show bosses reckon Vernon would be the perfect host.

A source said: “Vernon may not have won I’m A Celeb but from day one he was the star of the show — likeable, warm and really down to earth.

Britain’s Got Talent won’t return this year (Credit: ITV)

Why is there no Britain’s Got Talent this year?

“Vern hasn’t been on ITV primetime since Family Fortunes six years ago.

“So it feels like now is the perfect time to bring him back into the fold.”

According to the report, ITV is considering running the new show over seven installments.

