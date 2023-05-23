Up to 30 homeless families ‘to be moved out of hotel’ due to Beyoncé tour as mum details ‘distress’

When the Beyoncé tour reaches London later this month, homeless families may reportedly be moved out of a hotel.

According to The Guardian, up to 30 families face removal from Enfield Travelodge as their rooms have been booked on dates of the gigs. The run of five concerts will take place at the nearby Tottenham Hotspur Stadium between May 29 and June 4.

The report claims the local council failed to extend their bookings with the hotel chain. And so families and individuals who reported themselves homeless to Enfield council will be placed in alternative temporary accommodation.

Homeless families face being moved (Credit: TravelodgeUK YouTube)

Beyoncé tour news

It is understood that two-thirds of the hotel – about 100 rooms – are currently booked by the local council. Some occupiers are said to be living four or five people in each room.

Families who have had to move out of the hotel temporarily reportedly indicate it is very disruptive. All belongings have to be removed as well, and children can miss out on school.

Collette Collington has been living in the Enfield Travelodge since the start of May. The 42-year-old lives in one room with her four-year-old daughter and two-year-old twin sons who have autism. She was reportedly told on Monday she is being moved to a Travelodge in Hertfordshire on Thursday (May 25) and will not return to Enfield until Sunday June 4.

‘This news is very distressing’

She is quoted as saying: “I don’t sleep as it is but this news is very distressing. It’s not good for me, my mental health and for my two youngest children who need stability because of their additional needs. Every environment we go into, it takes time for them to settle in. They have to be in the same routine. It will be very distressing for them.”

Collette, who was made homeless after rent was put up, added she had to wait in the hotel lobby with all of her possessions after she had to leave her room.

She was booked into another room on the same day, but recalled: “It was really distressing. I suffer from anxiety so I was having a panic attack and literally just cried.”

Beyonce is currently touring the world with her Renaissance show (Credit: Beyoncé YouTube)

‘We will always try our utmost to support Enfield Council where we can’

An Enfield council spokesperson told The Guardian: “In the event that Travelodge is not able to offer rooms for individuals and families, we will do our utmost to find other suitable accommodation with as little disruption as possible.

“We recognise that hotel accommodation is not ideal for families which is why we continue to lobby for national action to address the fundamental shortfall of affordable housing.”

And Travelodge commented in a statement: “We have been working with Enfield council for many years to provide short term accommodation. All parties understand that this is a temporary arrangement until the Local Authority can find a more permanent solution. At present we do have ample availability at our Enfield and nearby hotels for the dates in question that the council are welcome to book. Our rooms are subject to availability but we will always try our utmost to support Enfield council where we can.”

