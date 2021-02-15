Beverley Callard dressed in a saucy outfit to give husband Jon McEwan a sexy Valentine’s Day treat.

The former Corrie and I’m A Celebrity star, 63, stunned fans with the racy outfit.

Beverley Callard wore a racy outfit (Credit: Instagram Stories)

What was Beverley Callard wearing on Valentine’s Day?

Bev certainly didn’t hold back when it came to spicing things up for Jon on Valentine’s Day.

She took to her Instagram Stories to share with fans exactly what she was wearing for her, ahem, intimate ‘date night’.

Bev shared a glimpse into her Valentine’s (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Wearing a pair of stockings, suspenders and a pair of fierce-looking black high-heeled boots, she said: “But these for date night tonight!”

The sexy outfit comes after Bev branded Jon ‘mega[bleep]’ during her stint on I’m A Celebrity.

Earlier on in the evening, Bev shared a more sedate image of the loved-up couple as they prepared for their Valentine’s Day shenanigans.

It showed Bev and Jon in their kitchen sipping on some drinks.

She captioned that image by saying: Datenight with @jonmmac55 here we go again! Off to the Megashed!”

Soon fans put two and two together and sent cheeky messages.

“Off to the Megashed for a Mega[bleep]. Absolute goals,” one said.

Another wrote: “Go girl! Love you two!”

Finally, a third said: “OI OI Mega[bleep] is in the house! Have a lovely night!

Bev shocked fans with the nickname on I’m A Celebrity (Credit: ITV)

What did Jon’s mum think of his new nickname?

Bev’s saucy nickname for Jon stunned fans on I’m A Celebrity.

However, Bev insists that Jon’s own mother is ‘proud’ of the moniker.

“I really thought they would edit that out,” she said.

“I was convinced my mother-in-law wouldn’t speak to me. She’s 88 and she’s really proud.

“Now she’s telling people that’s her son.”

