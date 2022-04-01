Beth Tweddle announces birth of second baby with sweet photo

Beth Tweddle has announced the birth of her second baby with a cute photo.

The gymnast and former Dancing On Ice star shared a black and white picture to Instagram on Friday to share the happy news.

Beth, 37, revealed to fans that she and her husband Andy Allen have welcomed a baby boy!

She also revealed the tot’s very sweet name, which left her followers gushing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beth Tweddle MBE (@bethtweddlenews1)

Beth Tweddle welcomes second baby with husband

The image showed the tot’s tiny hand gripping onto what appears to be either Beth or Andy’s hand.

Read more: Sam Quek announces the birth of second baby with husband Tom Mairs

Beth wrote alongside it: “Excited to introduce the newest member of the Allen family, Finley. 17.3.22.”

How sweet!

Beth Tweddle has given birth to her second baby (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Fans gushed over the lovely news, with many offering their congratulations to the family on their new arrival.

One person said: “Congratulations and welcome Finley.”

Excited to introduce the newest member of the Allen family, Finley.

Another commented: “Ahhh Beth congratulations, gorgeous news.”

A third added: “Many congratulations on your newest arrival, what a lovely name.”

Another fan wrote: “Such wonderful news @bethtweddlenews1 – congratulations to you all!”

Beth revealed she’s welcomed a little boy as fans congratulated her (Credit: SplashNews.com)

When did Beth announce her second pregnancy?

Beth announced her second pregnancy back in October 2021.

At the time, she said on Instagram: “Really excited to share that Andy and I are expecting our second child together in March 2022.”

Read more: Millie Radford welcomes new addition as she reveals sweet name for second baby

The couple are already parents to their daughter Freya, two.

Beth, who won Dancing On Ice back in 2013 with professional skater Daniel Whiston, and Andy married in 2018.

This was just months before they welcomed their little girl Freya.

What do you think of Beth Tweddle’s baby name choice for her son? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.