The best TV shows to watch this week include everything from exciting new dramas to documentaries featuring some familiar faces and brand new game shows.
Wondering what to put on the box?
Here’s a selection of the shows that you really don’t want to miss!
Best TV shows to watch next week
Unforgotten, Monday, February 22 at 9pm on ITV
Nicola Walker and Sanjeev Bhaskar return as DCI Cassie Stuart and DI Sunny Khan for series four of crime drama Unforgotten.
This time, the show follows a cold case murder investigation after the discovery of a dismembered corpse, identified as a young man who vanished 30 years ago.
22 Kids & Counting, Monday, February 22 at 9pm on Channel 5
Parents Noel and Sue Radford and their huge brood star in this new four-part Channel 5 documentary.
In the first episode, Sue prepares to give birth to her 22nd child as the UK goes into lockdown. And when the little one arrives, the whole family has to help out.
Gordon Ramsay’s Bank Balance, Wednesday to Friday, February 24-26 at 9pm on BBC One
TV chef Gordon Ramsay has a brand new game show!
In Bank Balance, pairs of hopefuls answer questions to create stacks of gold bars – the more they build up, the closer they get to walking away with a whopping £100k.
Concluding dramas and new episodes of Channel 4 favourite
The Bay, Wednesday, February 24 at 9pm on ITV
Crime drama The Bay concludes this week with the final episode of series two.
Following a brutal doorstep shooting and the murder of a colleague, DS Lisa Armstrong (Morven Christie) closes in on the truth. She identifies a suspect – but will she bring those responsible to justice?
Gogglebox, Friday, February 26 at 9pm on Channel 4
The armchair critics are back on screens this week for a 17th series.
As always, the cast will offer their impassioned and often hilarious takes on the week’s news and TV, from hard-hitting documentaries and news reports to the best dramas and entertainment shows.
