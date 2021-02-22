The best TV shows to watch this week include everything from exciting new dramas to documentaries featuring some familiar faces and brand new game shows.

A new series of Unforgotten is starting on ITV (Credit: Mainstreet Pictures / ITV)

Best TV shows to watch next week

Unforgotten, Monday, February 22 at 9pm on ITV

Nicola Walker and Sanjeev Bhaskar return as DCI Cassie Stuart and DI Sunny Khan for series four of crime drama Unforgotten.

This time, the show follows a cold case murder investigation after the discovery of a dismembered corpse, identified as a young man who vanished 30 years ago.

The Radfords are back with a brand new Channel 5 documentary (Credit: Channel 5)

22 Kids & Counting, Monday, February 22 at 9pm on Channel 5

Parents Noel and Sue Radford and their huge brood star in this new four-part Channel 5 documentary.

In the first episode, Sue prepares to give birth to her 22nd child as the UK goes into lockdown. And when the little one arrives, the whole family has to help out.

Culinary whiz Gordon Ramsay is trying his hand at being a game show host (Credit: Studio Ramsay/ Mark Johnson/ BBC

Gordon Ramsay’s Bank Balance, Wednesday to Friday, February 24-26 at 9pm on BBC One

TV chef Gordon Ramsay has a brand new game show!

In Bank Balance, pairs of hopefuls answer questions to create stacks of gold bars – the more they build up, the closer they get to walking away with a whopping £100k.

Cop drama The Bay concludes on Wednesday (Credit: Jonny Birch / Tall Story Pictures/ ITV)

Concluding dramas and new episodes of Channel 4 favourite

The Bay, Wednesday, February 24 at 9pm on ITV

Crime drama The Bay concludes this week with the final episode of series two.

Following a brutal doorstep shooting and the murder of a colleague, DS Lisa Armstrong (Morven Christie) closes in on the truth. She identifies a suspect – but will she bring those responsible to justice?

Everyone’s favourite armchair critics are back for a brand new series! (Credit: Channel 4)

Gogglebox, Friday, February 26 at 9pm on Channel 4

The armchair critics are back on screens this week for a 17th series.

As always, the cast will offer their impassioned and often hilarious takes on the week’s news and TV, from hard-hitting documentaries and news reports to the best dramas and entertainment shows.

