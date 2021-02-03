Best true crime podcasts: Seven of the most gripping, from Real Crime Profile to My Favourite Murder

What are the best true crime podcasts to listen to when you’ve exhausted everything Netflix and other streaming platforms have to offer?

With Night Stalker available to watch now and shows such as Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel coming soon, it seems there’s never been a better time to take an interest in real crime stories.

If you’ve watched everything that’s out right now or you simply want to get more of an insight into the most intriguing cases, podcasts are the way forward.

Here are seven great true crime podcasts you should listen to.

Netflix’s Night Stalker doc is all about Richard Ramirez (Credit: Inside Edition / YouTube)

What are the best true crime podcasts?

Real Crime Profile

In Real Crime Profile, former FBI profiler Jim Clemente, criminal behavioural analyst Laura Richards and Lisa Zambetti, casting director for the CBS show Criminal Minds, examine fascinating criminal cases.

New episodes release each week.

In The Dark

This show takes an in-depth look at a particular case each season.

Season two examined the investigation into Jacob Wetterling, a notorious child abduction case, while the first looked at Curtis Flowers, a man tried for the same crime six times.

Elisa Lam is the subject of a new Netflix doc (Credit: BuzzFeed Unsolved Network / YouTube)

Let’s Talk About Sects

The hilariously titled Let’s Talk About Sects, as its name suggests, focuses on cults.

Each episode, releasing monthly, looks at a different group and explores how its members recruit, retain and brainwash people.

UK True Crime Podcast

This British-focused show investigates lesser known cases in the UK while offering new perspectives on more infamous crimes.

Its host, Adam, releases new episodes every Tuesday.

Myra Hindley is one of the most notorious killers in British history (Credit: Real Stories / YouTube)

Real crime shows to get stuck into

Jensen & Holes: The Murder Squad

Former cold case investigator Paul Holes and Billy Jensen, an investigative journalist, host this show.

Each week, they aim to crack an unsolved murder case.

The show’s description reads: “You have been watching and listening to stories about violent crimes and investigations for years. Now is the time to put all of that knowledge and wits to good use to actually help solve a crime. Welcome to the Murder Squad.”

Peter Sutcliffe, A.K.A The Yorkshire Ripper (Credit: Netflix)

Crime Junkie

Airing new episodes weekly, Crime Junkie is hosted by Ashley Flowers, chief exec of female-focused podcast network audiochuck, and former private investigator Brit.

The show says of its average listener: “You are obsessed with all things crime-related. It started out as a general interest but now you have this true-crime-shaped-hole in your life that no amount of radio segments, podcasts, or documentaries can fill.”

My Favourite Murder

US comedians Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark host My Favourite Murder. Therefore it’s no surprise that this one comes with more than a lick of humour.

The duo founded the series in 2016 and are still releasing new episodes every Monday.

