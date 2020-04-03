The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Friday 3rd April 2020
News

Bernie Ecclestone and Fabiana Flosi baby news 'snubbed' by daughters Tamara and Petra

The girls are yet to congratulate Bernie, 89, and third wife Fabiana, 44

By Entertainment Daily
Updated:

Bernie Ecclestone announced yesterday that he is to be a father for a fourth time at the age of 89, but his daughters Tamara and Petra have not yet publicly congratulated him.

View this post on Instagram

💖

A post shared by Petra Ecclestone (@petraecclestoneofficial) on

Read more: Bernie Ecclestone is set to become a father for a fourth time – at the age of 89

Former Formula One boss Bernie and third wife Fabiana Flossi, who is 45 years his junior, are expecting a baby in this summer.

But Tamara, 35, and Petra, 31, his daughters from his second marriage to Slavica Radic, have remained quiet about the news.

Billionaire Bernie has 65-year-old daughter Deborah with first wife Ivy Bamford.

Tamara and Petra Ecclestone are yet to congratulate father Bernie and his wife Fabiana on their baby news (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Summer baby

German newspapers started reporting the baby news this week. Bernie told Swiss newspaper Blick: "Yes, it is due in the summer.

"Hopefully he’ll learn to play backgammon soon!"

Fabiana added: "Like all parents we have only one wish: the child must be born healthy."

Tamara and Petra both skipped Bernie and Fabiana's Switzerland wedding in 2012, opting to stay at home in LA to show their support for their mother instead.

Speaking at the time, Tamara claimed she only found out about her father and Fabiana's engagement online.

"I was quite surprised. He’s usually such a rational person and this seems like such an irrational thing to do," she said.

"My first thought was for my mum. She wouldn’t have known and she hasn’t dated since the divorce.

"If I was my dad I would have thought, ‘OK, been there, done it, got the T-shirt. I’ve met someone, I’ll just live with them'."

Petra also revealed she wasn't very happy with her father's wedding news, admitting that she gave Fabiana 'a hard time'.

"In the beginning, I wasn’t her biggest fan," Petra said, speaking in 2017 about her father and Fabiana's nuptials.

She added: "I gave her quite a hard time. And that was unfair of me."

'Bigger love'

Fabiana last posted a picture of herself and Bernie on Instagram for Valentine's Day, writing: "Happy Valentine's Day. Our love is bigger and bigger every day. Love you."

View this post on Instagram

Happy Valentine’s Day ❤️ our love is bigger and bigger everyday...Love you ❤️@bernieecclestoneofficial

A post shared by Fabiana Ecclestone (@fabianaecclestone) on

The sisters recently celebrated Petra's baby shower together.

View this post on Instagram

Beautiful mumma @petraecclestoneofficial

A post shared by Tamara Ecclestone Rutland (@tamaraecclestoneofficial) on

Petra is due to give birth to her first child with fiance Sam Palmer in a matter of weeks.

Visit our Facebook Page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Trending Articles

 Emmerdale fans confused by how much money Graham left Rhona
The Chase fans brand show a 'fix' as team loses £60k with seconds remaining
Derek Draper, the husband of Kate Garraway, is in intensive care battling coronavirus
Prince William ‘hurt over Harry not being in UK amid coronavirus crisis’
Coronavirus: Prime Minister Boris Johnson insists he's feeling 'better' as concerned Brits say he looks 'more ill' today
Coronavirus: Judge Rinder's granddad dies from COVID-19