Bernie Ecclestone is set to become a father for a fourth time – at the age of 89.

The former Formula One boss and his wife Fabiana Flosi are expecting.

Reports about the pregnancy emerged in the German press this week.

Like all parents we have only one wish: the child must be born healthy.

And Bernie, who turns 90 this coming October, confirmed a baby was on the way.

“Yes, it is due in the summer,” he told Swiss newspaper Blick.

“Hopefully he’ll learn to play backgammon soon!”

Billionaire Bernie has 65-year-old daughter Deborah with first wife Ivy Bamford.

Bernie Ecclestone has three daughters (Credit: Splash)

He has daughters Tamara, 35, and Petra, 31, with second wife Slavica Radic.

View this post on Instagram My doll 💕 A post shared by Tamara Ecclestone Rutland (@tamaraecclestoneofficial) on Feb 29, 2020 at 7:05am PST

Fabiana – who is 45 years his junior – became his third wife in 2012.

Read more: James and Ola Jordan's miracle baby

View this post on Instagram Celebrating my princess today 💝 A post shared by Petra Ecclestone (@petraecclestoneofficial) on Feb 29, 2020 at 8:45am PST

Read more: Rachel Riley brings baby Maven to Countdown

"Like all parents we have only one wish: the child must be born healthy," she added to Blick.

Will you be clapping tonight? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.