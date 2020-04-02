The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Bernie Ecclestone is set to become a father for a fourth time – at the age of 89

The baby is due in July

By Karen Hyland
Bernie Ecclestone is set to become a father for a fourth time – at the age of 89.

The former Formula One boss and his wife Fabiana Flosi are expecting.

Reports about the pregnancy emerged in the German press this week.

Like all parents we have only one wish: the child must be born healthy.

And Bernie, who turns 90 this coming October, confirmed a baby was on the way.

“Yes, it is due in the summer,” he told Swiss newspaper Blick.

“Hopefully he’ll learn to play backgammon soon!”

Billionaire Bernie has 65-year-old daughter Deborah with first wife Ivy Bamford.

Bernie Ecclestone has three daughters (Credit: Splash)

He has daughters Tamara, 35, and Petra, 31, with second wife Slavica Radic.

Fabiana – who is 45 years his junior – became his third wife in 2012.

"Like all parents we have only one wish: the child must be born healthy," she added to Blick.

