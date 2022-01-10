Ben Shephard seeks professional help as he recovers from New Year ‘incident’

Ben Shephard has shared a new update on his recovery process following a “knee incident” over New Year.

The Good Morning Britain host, 47, previously underwent an operation on his leg in July last year.

At the time, Ben managed to rupture his ACL, tear his meniscus and fracture his leg whilst playing football.

Ben Shephard has shared a health update following an injury (Credit: InstagramStory/benshephardofficial)

Ben Shephard shares health update

Taking to social media yesterday (January 9), Ben shared the unusual method he is using to help heal his knee.

The presenter shared a clip of his leg attached to muscle stimulators from a company called Compex UK.

His leg pulsed in the clip as the stimulators worked their magic.

Always looks like something out of Aliens!

In the caption, Ben wrote: “Had a knee incident over NY so back on the @complex_uk to get the muscle firing!!!

“Always looks like something out of Aliens!”

Ben has certainly had a difficult time when it comes to past injuries.

Ben previously underwent surgery on his leg (Credit: ITV)

Last year, the star stepped back from hosting duties on GMB and Tipping Point to undergo surgery.

Ben needed the operation after injuring himself during a football match.

Following the operation, Ben shared: “So they’ve repaired the ACL and meniscus and now starts the rehab – very slow, long, rehab.

Read more: GMB host Ben Shephard tells co-hosts to ‘stop laughing’ as he shares topless picture

“Have to say, the painkillers seem to be doing the job right now!”

He also went into detail on how the injury came about.

“A few weeks ago you may remember I played in the veterans’ cup – my old boy’s league,” he said on GMB at the time.

“Without realising, I have ruptured my ACL, I’ve torn the meniscus and I’ve fractured part of my leg as well.”

Ben has continued to update fans throughout his recovery process (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Ben goes topless snap on social media

Meanwhile, it comes after Ben shared a topless video of himself on Instagram.

The clip showed the star running into the sea alongside two other people.

He captioned the shot: “Back to work tomorrow, was reminiscing about Christmas and I realised I didn’t post this!

Read more: How much is Tipping Point host Ben Shephard worth? What is his degree in?

“I’m not sure how yours was, but ours was v soggy, and that was before we went swimming.”

Ben’s co-stars went on to poke fun at the clip on GMB as he return to work.

Gushing over his “similarities” to Daniel Craig, Susanna Reid joked: “I mean frankly you can’t tell the difference between you both.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.